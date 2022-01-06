ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Korda tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AurV7_0de0kqvh00

Jan 5 (Reuters) - American Sebastian Korda said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Adelaide ahead of this month's Australian Open.

Korda had already withdrawn from the Adelaide International warm-up event but the world number 41 is in the main draw entry list for this month's Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.

"No symptoms and two negative results since testing positive," he wrote on Twitter alongside a video of him hitting a ball against the hotel room wall.

"Thank you Tennis Australia for all the equipment!"

Korda's positive test comes as world number one Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia after initially being granted a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements so he could play in the Australian Open. read more

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#Twitter
ESPN

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament due to abdominal injury

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from her semifinal match Saturday at a WTA tournament with an abdominal injury, allowing her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover. "I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic making ‘big mistake’ if he does not get vaccinated, Boris Becker claims

Novak Djokovic is making a “big mistake” if he is not getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the world number one’s former coach Boris BeckerThe Serbian is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him, with an appeal set for Monday.Djokovic has spoken in the past about his opposition to vaccination, and posted on social media before setting off for the Australian Open to say he had received “exemption permission” to enter the country.LIVE: Follow the latest as Novak Djokovic fights...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
thebrag.com

This Queensland city has been named Australia’s ‘Supreme Shithole of the Year’

Sorry Byron Bay and other contenders but Townsville has been named as the prestigious winner of Australia’s ‘Supreme Shithole of the Year’ award. In a poll run by the viral Facebook page ‘Shit Towns of Australia’, the Queensland city triumphed with the most votes: a huge 36% of voters picked Townsville as the worst city in the entire country.
AUSTRALIA
AFP

Djokovic wins deportation delay after Australia cancels visa

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic won a temporary reprieve in his deportation from Australia on Thursday, but was set to spend the night in an immigration detention facility as he fights to remain in the country. Instead of a champion's welcome, he was questioned at the airport overnight before having his visa revoked and being transferred to a Melbourne immigration detention facility pending deportation.
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

270K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy