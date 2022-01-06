Flying Cars Are A Real Concept At The Consumer Electronics Show

The LG Vision Omnipod was shown off by the brand at CES 2022 as a transportation concept that showcases how the passenger experience could be augmented into the future as autonomous technologies become the norm. The concept is an expansion of the brand's Connected Car concept and functions as a futuristic cabin that would provide passengers with a range of experiences as they go between locations. The cabin makes use of the Meta Environment Screen that would help to transform the cabin into a wide range of different scenarios to immerse users in metaverse-connected experiences.

