ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Flying Cars Are A Real Concept At The Consumer Electronics Show

By Jason Bellini
newsy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlying cars? Autonomous race cars? The biggest...

www.newsy.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Public to Meet Beomni Humanoid Robot at 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

Beyond Imagination, in conjunction with Zero Gravity Corporation (ZERO-G), will be showcasing its cutting-edge “Beomni” humanoid robot at the January 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. This will be the first time the robot has been shown to the general public. “I’ve been involved and taken ZERO-G flights with Dr....
ELECTRONICS
utc.edu

CUIP research gains international attention at annual Consumer Electronics Show

Groundbreaking, award-winning research by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Center for Urban Informatics and Progress (CUIP) is being showcased at this week’s annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. CUIP’s Smart Corridor along a section of Martin Luther King Boulevard—a first-of-its-kind research testbed using 3D technology to understand...
ENGINEERING
KSAT 12

Robots, Metaverse, transportation on display at Consumer Electronics Show

Tech lovers and gadget geeks are descending on Las Vegas for a scaled-down, but highly innovative, in-person Consumer Electronics Show. It officially kicks off Wednesday, but some of the 2200 exhibitors are already giving show-goers a sneak peak into what’s new and what’s next. Products run the gamut...
ELECTRONICS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Noted electronics show returns in smaller form

A long-simmering question in the tech world – is anyone going to CES this year – will finally get its answer as the influential gadget show returns to the Las Vegas Strip after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We know it will be a smaller show...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Race Cars
cheddar.com

Procter & Gamble Unveils Virtual 'Life Lab' at 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

Procter & Gamble says that innovation is what it's always done best, and the company plans to showcase this with its latest products at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, the world's most influential technology event. The company continues to grow with the needs, and values of its customer base, which is increasingly spending more on sustainable consumer goods. To share its latest sustainability efforts, P&G is unveiling a new "Life Lab" at CES. For more on this exhibit, Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer at P&G, joins Cheddar News.
BUSINESS
rockproducts.com

Hyundai Construction Equipment, Hyundai Doosan Infracore to Present Smart Construction at Consumer Electronics Show

Hyundai Construction Equipment and Hyundai Doosan Infracore will showcase their advanced smart construction solutions and future unmanned construction equipment under the theme of “Intelligent Robotics” at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 that will be held Jan. 5-8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Hyundai Construction Equipment and Hyundai...
INDUSTRY
thedetroitbureau.com

Cars & Concepts: A CES Round Up

It’s set to be a big year for the auto industry and 2022 got off to a fast start at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Traditionally focused on televisions, video games and audio gear, CES has become a major auto show in its own right in recent years.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
The Press

AWARD-WINNING FINGERPRINT LOCK COMPANY, BENJILOCK, DEMONSTRATES LATEST INNOVATIONS AT 2022 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long hiatus from in-person demonstrations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, BenjiLock CEO and Founder Robbie Cabral returned to CES this week to share the company's newest products with show attendees. Most notably, Cabral and the team are providing guests with the opportunity to test out BenjiLock's Fingerprint Sport Lock. CES attendees can see BenjiLock products firsthand at Venetian Expo Booth #53732, alongside Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary and Hampton Products International.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Consumer Robotics Show

For robotics, consumer has been an exceedingly difficult nut to crack, for reasons of pricing, scalability and the general unpredictability of operating in uncontrolled environments. In much the same way that the robotic vacuum has long been the main exception to that rule, robotic vacuums have been the one consistent feature at the show over the past decade-plus.
ELECTRONICS
UPI News

Robot, flying car, beermaker among innovations on tap at CES

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A humanoid robots, a flying car and a gadget for improved beer-making at home are among the tech innovations on display Thursday at the annual CES in Las Vegas. The consumer electronics showcase, which runs through Friday, is back in person after being held "virtually" last...
BUSINESS
eagle1975

Just How Close Is Flying Car Technology to Reality?

Just How Close Is Flying Car Technology to Reality?By Farhana. Several companies are working on flying cars and prototypes have been built. But there may be legal and technological barriers to the world's first flying car.
AFP

Creepy meets cool in humanoid robots at CES tech show

A lifelike, child-size doll writhed and cried before slightly shocked onlookers snapping smartphone pictures Wednesday at the CES tech show -- where the line between cool and slightly disturbing robots can be thin. "They are a little bit creepy, but the doll, it's quite cool," she said. jm/to
ELECTRONICS
techxplore.com

BMW unveils color-changing iX Flow SUV at CES with E Ink technology

Tired of the color on your car? A new innovation from BMW will let you change it at the touch of a button. At CES, the luxury automaker introduced the iX Flow featuring E Ink, a concept that would allow owners to change the exterior color of their car by pressing a button.
CARS
suasnews.com

SkyDrive unveils Ultra-compact emission-free flying vehicle at CES 2022

At CES (R) 2022 (Jan. 5-7), SkyDrive — a Tokyo-based aero tech startup — unveiled its ultra-light and compact flying vehicle, Model SD-03, that had completed testing for piloted flight. It is the first time for the company to showcase its full-scale SD-03 in countries other than Japan.
BUSINESS
IEEE Spectrum

Exoskeletons, Smart Rings, and Flying Cars Will Be at CES 2022

Like many consumer technology professionals and members of the press. I had been planning to attend CES, the gigantic annual consumer electronics show, in person this year.That is, until about a week ago, when the current Covid surge made travel, dining out, and spending time indoors surrounded by large numbers of strangers seem like bad ideas.
CARS
soyacincau.com

This Mercedes concept car is the longest-range EV yet

At CES 2022, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision Eqxx, a solar-powered concept EV with more than 1000km of range on a single charge. The unveiling was actually done virtually, due to the obvious reason we’re all quite familiar with already. I’m not the biggest gearhead and have never been too...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Metaverse-Connected Car Concepts

The LG Vision Omnipod was shown off by the brand at CES 2022 as a transportation concept that showcases how the passenger experience could be augmented into the future as autonomous technologies become the norm. The concept is an expansion of the brand's Connected Car concept and functions as a futuristic cabin that would provide passengers with a range of experiences as they go between locations. The cabin makes use of the Meta Environment Screen that would help to transform the cabin into a wide range of different scenarios to immerse users in metaverse-connected experiences.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 CES: What Automakers Will Reveal at the Partly Virtual Show

More than 2200 exhibitors will be at CES this year from January 5 to 7—at least, that was the number as of December 31—but overall, the show is getting way scaled down, with many major companies deciding that an in-person show is not the right move to start off 2022.
CARS
abc17news.com

Chrysler shows off an EV concept and a future for the brand

Chrysler was once one of the biggest names in the American auto industry, famous for flashy cars with chrome, fins and style that belied their relatively affordable prices. Cars like the Chrysler New Yorker, the Imperial and the classic Chrysler 300 helped it become a solid competitor to brands like General Motors’ Buick which founder Walter P. Chrysler once ran.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy