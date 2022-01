As she enters the final calendar year of her term, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is no longer a fresh face swept into office as a champion of long-overdue reform. She’s now a familiar figure whose positions on major issues don’t always match her campaign promises of 2019. Of course, a pandemic nobody expected has dominated Lightfoot’s tenure. But if she seeks re-election next year, as she appears likely to do, she’ll have to explain some policy reversals and unkept promises.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO