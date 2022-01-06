ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

K-State women’s basketball gets fifth win in a row against Cowgirls

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQFtO_0de0jAGK00

STILLWATER, OK. (KSNT) – The Wildcats’ second half runs helped them pull through with a win at Oklahoma State.

K-State beat the Cowgirls 60-49.

The game was tied at 32 with 4:35 left in the third quarter. Then, the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run.

Bucks’ Budenholzer in health and safety protocols

K-State (12-2) led the entire fourth quarter to seal the win.

Brylee Glenn finished with 19 points. Ayoka Lee added 18 and six rebounds.

The ‘Cats travel to West Virginia on Saturday to take on 7-4 West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

K-State women’s basketball wins sixth straight game at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, WV. (KSNT) – The Wildcats’ strong second half ended the basketball doubleheader on a high note. K-State beat West Virginia 71-61 Saturday night for it’s sixth straight win. This was also K-State’s fourth straight road win, which is the longest road winning streak since a five-game streak in the 2018-19 season. K-State (13-2, 3-0) […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
KSNT News

K-State men’s basketball loses second game without Weber

MORGANTOWN, WV. (KSNT) – The Wildcats played short-handed for the second consecutive Big 12 game. West Virginia slid past K-State 71-68 Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats (8-6, 0-3) got off to a hot start, leading by 17 points midway through the first half and 13 at the half. However, they ran out of steam in the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
KSNT News

Washburn men’s basketball starts 2022 with a win

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods’ finally got to begin their 2022 campaign, and they started it on the right track. Washburn beat Missouri Western State 76-64 Saturday afternoon. The Ichabods (8-6, 5-3) trailed 5-0 to start the game, but a 14-2 run during the next 3:15 pushed them to a 14-7 lead. Washburn led 40-25 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Close but not close enough: KU women’s basketball falls short

With four minutes remaining, No. 23 Oklahoma held a four point lead over Kansas women’s basketball, a lead that could have disappeared but didn’t.  Senior guard Madi Williams put the finishing touches on the Jayhawks with a five-point swing that opened up the score to 15 late, but senior guard Taylor Robertson was the catalyst […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Stillwater, OK
Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
West Virginia State
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
KSNT News

Jayhawks drop first Top 25 match up

LUBBOCK, TX. (KSNT) – Texas Tech knew what to expect from KU men’s basketball on Saturday. Kansas lost to the Red Raiders 75-67 for their second loss this season. Texas Tech more than doubled the Jayhawks’ points in the paint, and it took advantage of defensive holes KU left. Ochai Agbaji finished with 24 points, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KSNT News

Emporia State men’s basketball stays perfect in 2022

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Hornets had the spotlight Thursday night, and they took advantage of it. Emporia State beat Missouri Western State 76-64 to become 3-0 in 2022. Tray Buchanan put up 33 points, including five shots from behind the arc and ten points from the free throw line. Mayuom Buom added 15 points on […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

K-State promotes Klein to Offensive Coordinator

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Collin Klein’s stellar bowl game offense earned him a new role. K-State promoted Klein to offensive coordinator, head coach Chris Klieman announced Friday. “Over the course of the last month, Collin displayed the type of leadership and planning that put us in a position to execute and be successful in the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
KSNT News

Hornets men’s and women’s basketball get games postponed

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s basketball’s Saturday game against Northwest Missouri has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bearcats’ program. The women’s game against Northwest Missouri will still be played. The Lady Hornets will tip-off against the Bearcats at 1:30 p.m. in White Auditorium. The women’s game Thursday against No. 24 Missouri […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn basketball’s Thursday double header and other games postponed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday’s Washburn men’s and women’s basketball games against Northwest Missouri State have been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the University announced. No make up date has been announced yet. The women’s game against Missouri Western on Saturday has also been postponed. The men’s game will still be played.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emotions high after K-State’s Texas Bowl victory

HOUSTON, TX. (KSNT)- Kansas State took down LSU in dominant fashion Tuesday night in the Texas Bowl and there was plenty of emotion on the field afterwards. It’s the first bowl victory of head coach Chris Klieman’s career and the first bowl win for K-State since 2017. “When I look back it’s all about the […]
HOUSTON, TX
KSNT News

Ky Thomas schedules KU visit

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Former Topeka High School standout running back Ky Thomas will visit the KU football program on Jan. 15 and 16. Thomas entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. He was the University of Minnesota’s leading rusher and Guaranteed Rate Bowl MVP. Thomas would join a young running back group. There are just two […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Cowgirls#Health And Safety#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Chiefs sneak by Broncos thanks to late defensive scoring effort

DENVER (KSNT) — Kansas City was neck and neck with Denver all day, but when it needed a stop, it got one. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton stripped the Broncos running back and returned it to the house midway through the fourth quarter to take a 28-21 lead. From there, the defense wasn’t at its best, […]
NFL
KSNT News

Jayhawk basketball fans will have to mask up to attend games

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Jayhawk basketball fans are going to be asked to mask up as the spread of coronavirus and its variants sweep across Kansas in record numbers. A tweet from @KUAthletics quoted Coach Bill Self today, saying all would have to mask up to attend the games. “If you like attending @KUHoops games, as […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

The end of an era: Skylar Thompson goes out with a bang

HOUSTON, TX. (KSNT)- Skylar Thompson’s last game in purple was a good one. Thompson threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns on 21-for-28 passing. The sixth-year senior capped off his college career with a story book ending, taking down LSU 42-20 in the Texas Bowl. “Put it in 7’s hands,” is something Chris Klieman said […]
HOUSTON, TX
KSNT News

Full Court Press (01/07/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Friday’s high school basketball action on Full Court Press. BOYS TOPEKA WEST 70HAYDEN 54 HIGHLAND PARK 64MANHATTAN 31 SEAMAN 68TOPEKA HIGH 47 SILVER LAKE 52ROCK CREEK 39 JUNCTION CITY 65EMPORIA 52 RILEY COUNTY 61ROSSVILLE 52 WAMEGO 54CONCORDIA 42 ST. MARYS 68WABAUNSEE 49 GIRLS HAYDEN 65TOPEKA WEST 46 MANHATTAN 64HIGHLAND […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Winning Kansas lottery ticket waiting to be claimed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One Kansas Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life in Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing. The winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, to win. The winning numbers were 8 – 10 – 12 – 17 – 23 Lucky Ball 10. The winning ticket was sold […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Fairs & Festivals Convention is in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Annual Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention is going on this weekend at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. The annual convention is a gathering of County Fair Organizers, Professional Entertainment Managers, Rodeo Suppliers, Tractor Pull Promoters and more. The Convention started Friday morning with a board meeting, a trade show, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy