K-State women’s basketball gets fifth win in a row against Cowgirls

STILLWATER, OK. (KSNT) – The Wildcats’ second half runs helped them pull through with a win at Oklahoma State.

K-State beat the Cowgirls 60-49.

The game was tied at 32 with 4:35 left in the third quarter. Then, the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run.

K-State (12-2) led the entire fourth quarter to seal the win.

Brylee Glenn finished with 19 points. Ayoka Lee added 18 and six rebounds.

The ‘Cats travel to West Virginia on Saturday to take on 7-4 West Virginia.

