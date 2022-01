Hallelujah, it finally happened. The Jets and Giants have frustrated their fans for years. Both teams sitting in last place in their respective divisions certainly has something to do with it, but it's another specific reason that one man is trying to take both teams to court. Sometimes it feels like we live in a country where everyone is just waiting to sue somebody, but in a land of frivolous lawsuits, this stands head and shoulders above all others. In a good way. For starters, the plaintiff is looking for 6 billion dollars in damages, which, c'mon, is amazing. Secondly... I think he may have a real case.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO