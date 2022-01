The Cowboys hope to welcome all of their COVID players back this week, starting with cornerback Anthony Brown. They’ll need all the personnel they can get for their wild-card matchup with San Francisco, as the early line has Dallas just a 3-point favorite. But would the Cowboys hit a three-pointer if it came to that? Special teams coordinator John Fassel admitted that kicker Greg Zuerlein is having a “psychological” issue that’s causing his frequent misses this season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO