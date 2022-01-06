WTA Gippsland Trophy Results

Doubles player Renata Voracova has become the second Australian Open hopeful to have their visa cancelled and is now reportedly being held in the same quarantine hotel as Novak Djokovic. Voracova, who had already competed in a warm-up event in Melbourne, is said to have obtained a vaccine exemption on the basis that she had been infected with Covid-19 in the past six months - the same reason used by Djokovic. The 38-year-old was detained by Australian Border Force (ABF) officials on Thursday and taken to the same Park Hotel in Carlton where Djokovic is being held, according...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO