WTA Gippsland Trophy Results

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Sorana Cirstea (5), Romania, 6-4, 6-1. Daria Kasatkina (3), Russia, def. Madison Keys,...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Naomi Osaka Returns to the Tennis Court in Bright Orange Nikes

Naomi Osaka has been wearing her shoe, the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka, in the bright orange colorway at the Melbourne Summer Set in Australia this week. This tournament down under marks the Nike tennis star‘s return to the sport after a four-month break, which she announced back in September of 2021. Osaka came out triumphant in both matches, winning on Tuesday, Jan. 4, as well as today. The four-time Grand Slam champion beat Alize Cornet of France Tuesday. Today she was victorious in her match against Belgium’s Marnya Zanevska. The 24-year-old Japanese athlete donned similar looks for both matches,...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic making ‘big mistake’ if he does not get vaccinated, Boris Becker claims

Novak Djokovic is making a “big mistake” if he is not getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the world number one’s former coach Boris BeckerThe Serbian is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him, with an appeal set for Monday.Djokovic has spoken in the past about his opposition to vaccination, and posted on social media before setting off for the Australian Open to say he had received “exemption permission” to enter the country.LIVE: Follow the latest as Novak Djokovic fights...
ESPN

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament due to abdominal injury

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from her semifinal match Saturday at a WTA tournament with an abdominal injury, allowing her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover. "I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic: Second player has visa cancelled over vaccine exemption

Doubles player Renata Voracova has become the second Australian Open hopeful to have their visa cancelled and is now reportedly being held in the same quarantine hotel as Novak Djokovic. Voracova, who had already competed in a warm-up event in Melbourne, is said to have obtained a vaccine exemption on the basis that she had been infected with Covid-19 in the past six months - the same reason used by Djokovic. The 38-year-old was detained by Australian Border Force (ABF) officials on Thursday and taken to the same Park Hotel in Carlton where Djokovic is being held, according...
AFP

Djokovic wins deportation delay after Australia cancels visa

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic won a temporary reprieve in his deportation from Australia on Thursday, but was set to spend the night in an immigration detention facility as he fights to remain in the country. Instead of a champion's welcome, he was questioned at the airport overnight before having his visa revoked and being transferred to a Melbourne immigration detention facility pending deportation.
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
AFP

Fit-again Halep battles into Melbourne semi-finals

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep laboured into the last four of the Melbourne Summer Set Friday to stay on track for a final showdown with Naomi Osaka. The former world number one, whose season was blighted by injury last year, overcame Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena, but it was a hard slog. "It was really difficult I have to admit," said Halep, who missed Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics last year with a calf injury and ended her season early due to a knee issue. "I didn't believe I could win this match but I fought till the end and I'm very proud of this."
mynbc5.com

Crash derails Olympic hopes for North Country luge duo

SIGULDA, LATVIA — A pair of Olympic luge hopefuls from northern New York saw their years-long journey end suddenly Friday, crashing during a qualifying run in Latvia. Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman, both residents of the Tri-Lakes area, had their sled flip during a turn in a "winner-take-all" race to determine who would represent Team USA in the upcoming Winter Olympics. Neither was injured during the incident.
