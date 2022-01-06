Shooting in Columbia Heights around 8:45pm

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department confirmed to ABC 17 News four people were shot outside the area of at Silverball Bar on Ninth Street in downtown Columbia on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene because of a fight and were seen investigating around 1 a.m. Three people shot in the area The post Four injured in downtown Columbia shooting on Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO