–A Bancroft woman is the latest recipient of the “1440 Citizen of the Month” award from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department. According to a release from Sheriff Roger Fisher, Annette Valvick is this month’s honoree, and was nominated for her 39 years of service to the staff and residents at the Accura Nursing Home in Bancroft. Valvick became a Registered Nurse and Director of Nursing at the age of 20 and mentored many Certified Nursing Assistants through the decades.

BANCROFT, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO