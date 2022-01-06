ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

COVID: San Jose Leaders Advance Booster Mandate For Indoor Events At City-Owned Facilities

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposal for a vaccine booster mandate for...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

californiaglobe.com

San Diego City Workers Receive Advance Firing Notices For Not Vaccinating

San Diego city officials announced on Thursday that 86 city employees were given ‘advanced firing notices’ for either not updating their vaccination status or claiming a religious or medical exemption following receiving pre-termination letters last month. San Diego first announced mandatory vaccinations for city workers in August, setting...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sri Ravipati

Wednesday in San Francisco: Hundreds of teachers out sick, former mayor calls out city's 'humanitarian' ethic and more

Former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 5. While classes resumed this week at San Francisco schools post-winter break, over 620 San Francisco Unified School District teachers and aides were out sick on Tuesday amid a COVID-19 surge, KPIX5 reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
portland.me.us

City Council Passes Mask Mandate for Indoor Public Places

At the January 3, 2022 City Council meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to implement a mask mandate ordinance for the city of Portland. People (ages 2+) must wear masks when inside public places in Portland as of Wednesday, January 5. Businesses that require proof of vaccination of everyone on premises do not need to require masks be worn. Businesses must post "masks required" signs that are visible to the public as of January 10. The City Council will review this ordinance every 30 days to determine whether or not it stays in effect.
PORTLAND, ME
San José Spotlight

San Jose homeless shelter sees COVID outbreak as omicron spreads

A COVID-19 outbreak has made its way to the Julian Street Inn housing site in downtown San Jose. This week, seven out of the 54 residents who live at the congregate shelter for homeless residents tested positive for COVID-19. This comes as positive infections are climbing in Santa Clara County as the omicron variant spreads.... The post San Jose homeless shelter sees COVID outbreak as omicron spreads appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Clinic at San Jose Museum Aims to Vaccinate and Educate Families

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Families preparing for the return to school in the new year visited the Children’s Discovery Museum in San Jose Sunday for a COVID clinic offering dual doses of vaccine and learning. “He unfortunately got COVID prior to being eligible to getting the vaccine,” said Jesse Guerrero, whose son had turned five a few days before. “When you’re young you touch everything and you bring stuff home whether it’s the flu or the cold or other stuff so being able to vaccinate our son was great.” Guerrero said he made an appointment to get the vaccination for his...
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

San Francisco to require booster shots at mega-events

SAN FRANCISCO — As the city of San Francisco faces a "sharp increase" in COVID-19 cases, according to the city, booster shots will now be required at indoor mega-events in the San Francisco, the city's mayor and health director announced Wednesday. Mega-events are defined as events with over 5,000...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC New York

Hoboken Becomes Latest NJ City to Mandate Mask Indoors

Amid all-time high COVID-19 cases across New Jersey, the city of Hoboken on Monday became the latest in the state to order a new mask mandate. The city's Office of Emergency Management established a mask requirement in all public indoor spaces for anyone ages 2 and older, with the exception of when they're actively eating or drinking. Mayor Ravi Bhalla says the new measure, which goes into effect on Wednesday at 6 a.m., will help protect Hoboken's most vulnerable residents and ensure businesses can remain open during the winter months.
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS San Francisco

Omicron Impacts Staffing, Service at Bay Area Transit Agencies

HAYWARD (KPIX) — Public transportation around the Bay Area continues to face shortages during the pandemic. Omicron infections have sent workers home, forcing some agencies to delay service and cancel trips. “It’s hard, it’s really hard,” said Lisa Regan, a San Leandro resident waiting for an AC Transit bus Friday. “I mean I understand that — because they’re the drivers — but it’s hard on us, it’s hard on them.” “I say forget it, I’m not going to wait, I’m going to walk,” said Leticia Piper about her frustration on some nights trying to catch a ride home from work....
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Infection Rates Shatter Previous Records In Bay Area, Nationwide

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases is shattering records in the Bay Area and nationwide, and health officials expect those numbers to get worse before they get better. On Tuesday, the United States broke a record single-day high with more than 1 million new COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. “I’m seeing now a lot of COVID patients coming into the emergency department, many of them are losing senses of smell and taste, many of them are having shortness of breath,” said Stanford Hospital Interim Emergency Department Medical Director Dr....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

California extends indoor mask mandate into February as COVID-19 surge continues

California announced Wednesday that it would continue to require indoor mask usage through at least Feb. 15, as hospitalizations across the state surge amid omicron spread. The announcement comes as the state inches closer to surpassing the number of hospitalizations during last winter’s surge, putting a strain on an already overstretched hospital system. Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services Secretary, said that as of Jan. 5, the state is approaching 51,000 people in hospitals — with COVID-19 and other illnesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County Officials Urge Schools To Remain Open During Omicron Surge

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — While schools districts across the San Francisco Bay Area have been suspending classes because of concerns over the growing number of omicron cases, Santa Clara County officials have issued an urgent plea on the importance of maintaining in-classroom instruction during the current surge. Santa Clara County Public Health Director, Dr. Sara Cody was joined by Dr. Mary Ann Dewan, the county superintendent of schools, in a video posted on Youtube on Friday urging the need for in-class instruction to continue and attempting to quell the growing concern among parents and teachers. “We’re in a time that feels...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

