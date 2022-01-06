COVID: San Jose Leaders Advance Booster Mandate For Indoor Events At City-Owned Facilities

HAYWARD (KPIX) — Public transportation around the Bay Area continues to face shortages during the pandemic. Omicron infections have sent workers home, forcing some agencies to delay service and cancel trips.
“It’s hard, it’s really hard,” said Lisa Regan, a San Leandro resident waiting for an AC Transit bus Friday. “I mean I understand that — because they’re the drivers — but it’s hard on us, it’s hard on them.”
“I say forget it, I’m not going to wait, I’m going to walk,” said Leticia Piper about her frustration on some nights trying to catch a ride home from work....
