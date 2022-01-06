ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown releases lengthy statement, tells his side of story days after leaving Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

By Jenna Laine
iHeart (audio)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqlDP_0de0iLw600
Ryan Clark details why Antonio Brown has run out of room for forgiveness from NFL teams despite his elite skill set. (1:42)

TAMPA, Fla. -- In his first statement since leaving the field in the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game at the New York Jets on Sunday, Antonio Brown said he was forced to play on an injured ankle that will require surgery, which is why he exited so abruptly.

An MRI on Monday revealed broken bone fragments, a ligament torn from the bone and cartilage loss, the wide receiver said in a lengthy statement released Wednesday night.

Brown also accused the Buccaneers of mischaracterizing his outburst on the field as a "mental health issue," rather than a refusal to play due to pain.

The Buccaneers did not have any immediate comment to Brown's statement when reached later Wednesday night.

Brown was on the field for 26 plays before his exit Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Upset on the sideline, he took off his jersey, pads and undershirt, and he threw his shirt and gloves into the stands. He then dashed across the end zone while both teams were on the field and waved to fans as he went to the locker room.

After the game, Bucs coach Bruce Arians denied having knowledge that Brown was injured, a point he reiterated Monday. Asked if Brown told him he was injured, Arians said, "No."

However, the wideout's attorney Sean Burstyn told ESPN that Brown told the training staff and Arians that he felt he was too hurt to continue in the game and that Brown's ankle had been discussed with the coach and the training staff throughout the week.

Brown said the same in his statement.

"I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted, 'What's wrong with you? What's wrong with you?' I told him, 'It's my ankle.' But he knew that. It was well-documented and we had discussed it," Brown said. "He then ordered me to get on the field. I said, 'Coach, I can't.' He didn't call for medical attention. Instead, he shouted at me, 'YOU'RE DONE!' while he ran his finger across his throat. Coach was telling me that if I didn't play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs."

He added that what happened then triggered him to leave the field.

"I know we were losing to the Jets and that was frustrating for all of us. But I could not make football plays on that ankle," he said. "Yes, I walked off the field. But there's a major difference between launching from the line and taking hits, compared to jogging off the field with a rush of emotions going through your mind. I am reflecting on my reaction, but there was a trigger. The trigger was someone telling me that I'm not allowed to feel pain."

After the game, Arians said Brown was no longer a Buc, which the coach reiterated Wednesday -- even though the team has yet to formally release him.

Brown claimed Wednesday that despite cutting ties with him, the Bucs are attempting to dictate his medical care, even though he has already scheduled surgery.

"You can see the bone bulging from the outside. But that must and can be repaired," he said. "The MRI has been read by two top orthopedic surgeons in NYC, including Dr. Martin O'Malley at Hospital for Special Surgery. Not realizing that I had already scheduled a surgery at HSS, the Bucs 'ordered' me under penalty of discipline and with a few hours' notice to show up to a more junior doctor at HSS for another opinion."

Brown first suffered the ankle injury in Week 6 and missed five games. He then was suspended for three games after an NFL investigation found that he produced a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

He returned in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers, catching 10 passes for 101 receiving yards. But he also aggravated the injury, and as a result, he was a nonparticipant in Thursday and Friday practices last week and was officially questionable leading into the Jets game.

Arians was not at those practices because he was quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19, but he was kept abreast of all practices and player statuses.

There was confusion on the extent of the injury from the beginning. Arians said on Dec. 1: "It was more [that it was] a different injury than originally thought -- a sprain. There [are] issues in the heel. That's what he had problems with." The team, however, was pleased with his rehabilitation.

Brown had multiple significant missteps off the field before signing with Tampa Bay but had not had any incidents with the Bucs prior to what happened Sunday. Arians had called him a "model citizen."

The coach even voiced support for Brown on Monday and said it was difficult watching him erupt on the sideline.

"It was very hard," Arians said. "I wish him well. If he needs help, I hope he gets some. It's very hard. Because I do care about him.

"I care about him a bunch. I hope that he's OK."

Brown's statement in its entirety:

"First of all, I'd like to express my gratitude to the Bucs, fans, and my teammates. The Bucs helped me return to productive football after I had difficulties that could have ended my career. We worked together to resolve those difficulties, and I will always appreciate that. Being part of a Super Bowl champion team and then a contender is a dream come true.

"I make mistakes. I'm working on myself and I have positive influences around me. But one thing I don't do is shy away from playing hard on the field. No one can accuse me of not giving it my all every play.

"Because of my commitment to the game, I relented to pressure directly from my coach to play injured. Despite the pain, I suited up, the staff injected me with what I now know was a powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has warned against using, and I gave it my all for the team. I played until it was clear that I could not use my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities. On top of that, the pain was extreme. I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted, 'What's wrong with you? What's wrong with you?' I told him, 'It's my ankle.' But he knew that. It was well-documented and we had discussed it. He then ordered me to get on the field. I said, 'Coach, I can't.' He didn't call for medical attention. Instead, he shouted at me, 'YOU'RE DONE!' while he ran his finger across his throat. Coach was telling me that if I didn't play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs.

"I didn't quit. I was cut. I didn't walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out. Being fired on the sideline for having a painful injury was bad enough. Then came their 'spin.' Coach denied on national television that he knew about my ankle. That's 100% inaccurate. Not only did he know I missed several games with the injury, he and I exchanged texts days before the game where he clearly acknowledged my injury. He obviously knew I was on the injury list. And the GM acknowledged after the game in text messages to my camp that I did tell coach about my ankle pain on Sunday.

"I know we were losing to the Jets and that was frustrating for all of us. But I could not make football plays on that ankle. Yes, I walked off the field. But there's a major difference between launching from the line and taking hits, compared to jogging off the field with a rush of emotions going through your mind. I am reflecting on my reaction, but there was a trigger. The trigger was someone telling me that I'm not allowed to feel pain. I acknowledge my past. But my past does not make me a second class citizen. My past does not forfeit my right to be heard when I am in pain.

"First they cut me. Now they cage me. Instead of asking how I felt or getting to the bottom of it, the team texted my camp promoting a totally false narrative that I randomly acted out without any explanation. They even told us in writing 'don't spin this' any other way. I have stress, I have things I need to work on. But the worst part of this has been the Bucs' repeated effort to portray this as a random outburst. They are telling people that first I walked off, then I was cut. No. No. No. I was cut first and then I went home. They threw me out like an animal and I refused to wear their brand on my body, so I took my jersey off.

"As part of their ongoing cover-up, they are acting like I wasn't cut and now demanding that I see a doctor of their choice to examine my ankle. What they did not know until now is that on Monday morning I had an urgent MRI on my ankle. It shows broken bone fragments stuck in my ankle, the ligament torn from the bone, and cartilage loss, which are beyond painful. You can see the bone bulging from the outside. But that must and can be repaired. The MRI has been read by two top orthopedic surgeons in NYC, including Dr. Martin O'Malley at Hospital for Special Surgery. Not realizing that I had already scheduled a surgery at HSS, the Bucs 'ordered' me under penalty of discipline and with a few hours' notice to show up to a more junior doctor at HSS for another opinion. What a joke. They're playing like I wasn't cut, giving me a surprise attack 'order' to show up to another doctor with no reasonable notice, and setting this whole thing up as a basis to cut me because what they did on Sunday was not legitimate. Sorry, GM. I already received a confirming opinion from the Top Doc at the hospital you 'ordered' me to go to.

"I love the Bucs fans. I really do. I love my teammates and everyone who showed me grace and believed in me. I gave the Bucs everything I had on the field. What the organization is doing now needs to get cleaned up. I do not understand how people publicly claiming to be concerned about my mental health can do these things to me in private.

"Once my surgery is complete, I'll be back to 100% and looking forward to next season. Business gonna be BOOMIN!"

Burstyn also issued a statement on Wednesday night, saying in part: "Antonio never faked an injury in his life. It is incredible that people are pushing false rumors that what happened Sunday was the result of mental health issues and not a well known ankle injury. Why would they embark on a campaign of false concealment? To avoid responsibility for ignoring the risk of serious injury for the sake of winning a game."

Comments / 45

Pam Allen
3d ago

Sometimes your mind makes you think you are better than you are. Next time don’t run off the field when your ankle hurt.

Reply
16
O
3d ago

that statement was written by his lawyers. the ankle didn't bother him in the 1st half. can't believe anything from ab. he had time to post he's "super gremlin" and go to a basketball game. if the statement is true it should have been made immediately, not days later. sad that brady vouched for him and then he quits in the middle of a game.

Reply(3)
5
Romell Kidd Sr.
3d ago

If true then the coach should receive all the ridicule that Brown has received.

Reply
11
Related
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
FanSided

Former Tom Brady teammate isn’t having it with Antonio Brown comments

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Antonio Brown's statement on sudden exit and sideline incident vs. Jets I UNDISPUTED

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to release Antonio Brown and now the receiver is sharing his side of the story. In a lengthy statement his lawyer released last night that has made waves on social media, AB said that he did not give up on his team but instead, was cut mid-game. The wideout claims he was forced to play on an injured ankle. An MRI since his dramatic exit has proven that there are some broken bone fragments in that ankle. Shannon Sharpe discusses how much they believe in AB's statement.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Jets#American Football#Bucs#Espn
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown blasts football offer he got after Buccaneers controversy

It certainly looks like Antonio Brown has no desire to play anywhere else but the NFL after his rather controversial exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his latest appearance on the Full Send Podcast–where he fired a mind-blowing rant about Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the rest of the Buccaneers–Brown also opened up about his future in football following his outburst during Week 17 against the New York Jets. To recall, Brown walked out of the Bucs after a heated moment with head coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Vibe

Antonio Brown Says He Was Cut By Buccaneers For Not Playing Through Injury

Update: 4:15 p.m. ET (Jan. 6, 2021) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released a statement refuting Antonio Brown’s claims that he was ordered to play through injury. The statement reads as follows: “The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately. While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday’s game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy