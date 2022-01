NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — With the demand for COVID-19 at-home test kits still high, FOX61 set out to see just how hard it is to get a test kit in stores. “Before the holidays, it got really tough because everyone was trying to get tested and even if you did have symptoms, you couldn’t find a test kit anywhere,” Julie Bowers, a New Britain resident, said.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 22 MINUTES AGO