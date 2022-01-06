Can my dad cut me out of an inheritance?

Q. My wife’s mother died in August 2019 and as far as we know, there was no will leaving my wife and her brother as heirs. Two days after she died, her brother’s girlfriend, who owns a funeral home and handled the cremation, told my wife that because there was no will giving instructions on funeral arrangements — her mother wanted to be cremated — she needed my wife’s signature to do the cremation. My wife signed some papers — I don’t know what they were — and that was her last contact with her brother and his girlfriend. My wife’s mother owned a townhouse, which we learned was sold in December 2019. How could her brother sell the townhouse without my wife’s permission? What am I missing here? Could there have been a lien on the property we didn’t know about?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO