Lodi, NJ

Becton tops Lodi - Girls basketball recap

By Bakari Tice
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Francesca Matraxia tallied 19 points to lead Becton past Lodi 47-29 in East Rutherford. Katie Reiner added 18 points with four 3-pointers. Becton’s win was...

www.nj.com

Related
NJ.com

Westwood slides past Rutherford - Girls basketball recap

Cassidy Orbe led Westwood with 13 points and four rebounds to help it turn away Rutherford, 35-31 in the Township of Washington. Camellia Brown had eight points for Westwood (5-2), while Erin Gashler posted seven points, five boards, three assists and three steals. Harmony Marquez led Rutherford (3-3) with 17...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

West Milford over Cresskill - Girls basketball recap

Avery Vacca scored 14 points as West Milford defeated Cresskill 48-40 at the Adopt a Soldier Showcase in Cresskill. West Milford (2-5) had a slim 33-31 at the end of the third quarter and was able to hold on after outscoring Cresskill 15-9 in the fourth. Adison Arciniega added 13...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Craigwell goes for 30 & 25 as Secaucus tops Dwight-Englewood - Girls basketball recap

Alyssa Craigwell went off for 30 points and 25 rebounds as Secaucus beat Dwight-Englewood 70-52 in Englewood. Craigwell wasn’t the only double-double performer. Nurisha Ferati had 13 points and 13 boards for the Patriots (3-0) in the victory. They got off to a fiery start, outscoring their foe 24-11 in the first quarter. Katie Lynn Schneider added 10 points and four boards in the win.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

River Dell over Westwood - Boys basketball recap

River Dell built a nine-point lead by halftime before holding off a furious rally by Westwood to hang on for a 65-63 win. Ryan Milnes had 19 points and Hamilton Roth added 13 for River Dell (2-1). Sophomore Robbie Carchich scored 15 of his 20 points in the third quarter...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Ramapo tops Montclair Immaculate - Boys basketball recap

Nathaniel Burleson scored 18 points with four 3-pointers as Ramapo defeated Montclair Immaculate 59-43 at the Hackensack Showcase. Wyatt Ellington-Manner added 13 points and four rebounds. Peyton Seals had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists, with Chris Cervino also adding 10 points. Ramapo (6-1) had a 22-11 deficit after...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Hills over Livingston - Girls basketball recap

Three players scored in double figures as Morris Hills downed Livingston, 55-18, in Livingston. Mackenzie Creighton and Semaya Turner both netted 15 points while Sydney Mulrooney was right behind them with 14 points. Mulrooney made two 3-pointers in the game while Turner and Creighton made one each. With the win,...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Shawnee tops Clearview - Girls basketball recap

Nia Scott led Shawnee, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks as it defeated Clearview 56-37 in Medford. Avery Kessler had 15 points, six assists and four steals with Nicole Miller adding 10 rebounds. Shawnee (9-0) held their lead for the entire...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Eagle Academy over Weequahic - Boys basketball recap

Ta’Jean Wilson’s 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks powered Eagle Academy to a 61-34 victory over Weequahic in Newark. Asan Jones had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Eagle Academy (1-2), which overcame an early deficit and used a 20-9 second quarter to seize control. Marcus Blount added 10 points and four assists in the win.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Chatham over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls basketball recap

Chatham battled back from a rough start and rallied in the fourth quarter for a 32-28 win over Bridgewater-Raritan in Chatham. The hosts fell behind 7-0 after one quarter but got within a point at the half. They still trailed by one entering the final period but outscored the visitors 13-8 down the stretch to improve to 5-2.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Verona over Newark East Side - Girls basketball recap

Sabine Matta scored a team-high 10 points and Verona used a strong defensive effort to beat Newark East Side 35-28 in Newark. Verona trailed by a point at halftime but went on a 12-4 run in the third quarter to take control. The visitors did not allow Newark East Side to reach double digits in a period until the fourth.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Highland Park - Girls basketball recap

Allison Clarke recorded 15 points and eight rebounds for Spotswood as it topped Highland Park, 62-30 in Spotswood. Clarke added six steals and five blocks on the defensive end. Defense was the theme of the day for Spotswood. Lizzie Calandruccio also had a big game on that side of the ball, posting three blocks and two steals to complement 12 points and three boards.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Caldwell holds off West Essex in OT - Boys basketball recap

Ray Zamloot scored 20 points as Caldwell outlasted West Essex, 68-64, in overtime, in North Caldwell. Ian Mattison had 16 points for Caldwell (6-1), which used a 25-14 second quarter to take a 40-26 halftime lead. Ryan Lawrence and Rocco Checchetto added 10 points apiece. Chris Corbo made four 3-pointers...
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy edges out DePaul - Boys basketball recap

Yasen Crawford tallied 21 points, six assists and four steals to lead Paterson Kennedy past DePaul 57-53 at the Hackensack Showcase in Hackensack. Paterson Kennedy (5-2) lead 45-42 at the end of the third and outscored DePaul 12-11 in the fourth to get the win. JayQuan Briggs added 16 points,...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood defeats New Egypt - Boys basketball recap

Roman Carone recorded 24 points and Aiden Scher had 22 for Spotswood as it defeated New Egypt 71-59 in New Egypt. Despite coming in a losing effort, Adam Harris netted 26 points for New Egypt (2-1) while Devin Kimmick had 25. Leading 37-32 at halftime, Spotswood (4-2) posted 34 points...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

