Becton tops Lodi - Girls basketball recap
Francesca Matraxia tallied 19 points to lead Becton past Lodi 47-29 in East Rutherford. Katie Reiner added 18 points with four 3-pointers. Becton’s win was...www.nj.com
Francesca Matraxia tallied 19 points to lead Becton past Lodi 47-29 in East Rutherford. Katie Reiner added 18 points with four 3-pointers. Becton’s win was...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0