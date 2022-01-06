Canucks put F Elias Pettersson in COVID protocol

2022-01-06 02:28:34 GMT+00:00 - (Reuters) - The Vancouver Canucks placed forward Elias Pettersson in the COVID-19 protocol Wednesday.

Pettersson, 23, has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 34 games this season.

He joins teammates Brock Boeser, Phil Di Giuseppe, Justin Dowling and Jason Dickinson in the protocol.

The Canucks have won eight of their past nine games. Their game against the New York Islanders scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.

Vancouver's next scheduled game is at home vs. Ottawa on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.