Finally, Kyrie Irving is back and was sorely missed by the Brooklyn Nets. Part-time professional basketball player Kyrie Irving made his triumphant return to the NBA hardwood on Wednesday evening (Jan.5) when his Brooklyn Nets took on the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. While fighting off rust, hell, it has been eight months since he bounced a basketball professionally, but he still managed to show just how important he is to a team that already has Kevin Durant and James Harden suiting up on a nightly basis.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO