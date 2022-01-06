Jackass Forever Video Introduces New Cast Members

This has definitely turned into a mess that wasn’t needed, as Bam Margera apparently thinks that he’s owed something by the Jackass crew for being fired after violating a wellness policy that was set in place to keep him clean and sober for the filming of the latest movie, Jackass Forever. Not only that, but he’s apparently seeking an injunction to prevent the movie from being released as well, which feels a bit petty to say the least, especially since it’s been known that Bam has had issues in the past that definitely warrant the supposedly “draconian’ stipulations that were placed on him for the purposes this movie. Here’s the trick though, it’s all a matter of who’s writing the narrative for this situation, and in a lot of ways it feels as though Bam and his lawyers are doing the most talking, which could mean a lot of things, not the least of which is that Bam could be angry simply for being excluded from an idea that he’s worked so hard for since he couldn’t keep himself on the wagon, so to speak.

