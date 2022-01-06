ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fact Check Team: Understanding 2021's high crime rates

By JANAE BOWENS, JOHN SEWARD, The National Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — It was well noted that throughout 2021, crime was on the rise across the country. Murder rates continued to increase this past year and looking back at 2021, initial reports show major cities challenged by new records. As the nation rounds out the first week...

SFGate

We fact checked the most common claims about San Francisco crime

If you're a Bay Area resident, you've likely had to participate in a conversation with someone about San Francisco crime. High-profile retail thefts, an emergency declaration in the Tenderloin and a looming district attorney recall election have made crime a hot topic, with many quick to make sweeping statements about crime rates, District Attorney Chesa Boudin and the city as a whole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho's Property Crime Rate Among the Lowest of all States, Washington's Among the Highest

LEWISTON - Communities and police departments across the United States are grappling with rising rates of deadly violence, as the U.S. murder rate reached its highest level in nearly two and a half decades in 2020. Despite the recent surge in homicides, however, most Americans face a far higher risk of being the victim of crimes that do not involve violence.
IDAHO STATE
psychologytoday.com

High-Profile Crimes of 2021

Pandemic lethargy seemed to intensify crime-watching. Media psychologists have an opportunity to study environmental influences on media products. Anger and fear appeared to be prominent motivators in crime this year. Anger was a motivator in many crimes this year, possibly fueled by political divisiveness, fear, and pandemic-inspired panic. Media both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Your Car is Most Likely To Be Stolen

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or attempted theft of a vehicle, such as […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXL

What’s driving our high crime rates, and will they ever lower?

2021 had some of the highest crime rates in recent history, but are they going down, and if not, what can we do to lower them?For more information, Lars speaks with Rep. Tom Emmer, the Congressman for Minnesota’s 6th congressional district and Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee.
PUBLIC SAFETY
news4sanantonio.com

Fact Check Team: The battle over remote, in-person learning

WASHINGTON (TND) — More school districts that were originally scheduled for in-person learning are now going remote, putting politicians, teacher's unions and school districts at odds. One side says it’s unsafe because of the increase of COVID-19 cases while the other says tools are in place to keep everyone...
EDUCATION
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Derek Chauvin leading ‘dismal’ life behind bars for murder of George Floyd, says report

Convicted murderer Derek Chauvin is leading a “dismal” life behind bars, where he spends 23 hours a day locked inside his cell and guards watch his every move, according to a report.A prison official told TMZ that the former Minneapolis police officer, who murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes on Memorial Day 2020, is kept isolated from other inmates within the high-security Administrative Control Unit at Minnesota state prison Oak Park Heights.Chauvin has little freedom inside the facility, with no access to job opportunities and educational programmes, the official said.He must...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Louisiana Man Who Spent 47 Years In Prison Is Rearrested At Prison Gate On Day Of Parole

A Louisiana man who served 47 years in prison is still incarcerated nine months after his parole date and two court decisions ordering his release. On March 18, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole voted unanimously to release Bobby Sneed from Angola Prison. Sneed was sentenced to life for his role in a 1974 fatal robbery. During the robbery, Sneed served as a lookout and did not witness the fatal shooting, but was charged with second-degree murder.
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Utah Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 54.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 4. There have been more than 819,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
UTAH STATE
Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.

