ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Amazing Race had Pandemic pit-stop with silver-lining says wanderlust creators

By MARGIE BARRON
entertainmenttoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amazing Race has been racing around the world for twenty truly amazing years. The 33rd installment of the record-breaking adventure competition is finally taking off after its longest ‘pit stop’ due to the reality of the global Pandemic. It’s back now, starting January 5, 2022, on...

entertainmenttoday.net

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘The Amazing Race’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Maneuvering through the roadblocks! From its debut in 2001, The Amazing Race has been a huge hit for CBS. When the Primetime Emmys added the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program category 2003, it became a staple, winning 10 out of its 15 nominations and averaging nearly 10 million viewers per season. The...
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'The Amazing Race' is back but it will look a little different

After the longest pit stop in "Amazing Race" history, the show is back. "The Amazing Race" had completed filming three episodes of a new season when the world came to a halt over coronavirus concerns in March 2020. It took more than a year and a half for the show's...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise Doganieri
Person
Phil Keoghan
Distractify

Quitters Are Uncommon on 'The Amazing Race,' but Not Unheard of

Season 33 of The Amazing Race might be the most historic yet. Not only because it’s the first season filmed during a pandemic, or because it’s the first season to take a hiatus and later return, but also because several pairs chose to leave. While this season is definitely unique, it’s not the first time that contestants have quit the race.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Scream’s Red Carpet Premiere Slashed Amid Covid Surge

While the red carpet premiere for the fifth film in the Scream franchise was scheduled to take place next Tuesday, January 11, it has been canceled due to Covid safety concerns, Deadline has confirmed. News of the event’s cancellation comes amid a nationwide Covid surge fueled by the spread of the Omicron variant, which has recently forced the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to move online and led to the indefinite postponement of the 2022 Grammy Awards. Other premieres shut down in recent weeks include those for HBO Max’s superhero series Peacemaker and Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Amazing Race#Silver#South America#Wanderlust#Cbs#Boeing
Outsider.com

‘The Amazing Race’: How the Show Addressed the Global Shutdown

“The Amazing Race” returned for its 33rd season last night, but next week’s episode promises to look vastly different. The premiere episode that aired last night was filmed in February 2020. We all know what came shortly after that period: A global shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, how did “The Amazing Race” manage to wrap up the season?
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Phil Keoghan Describes How 'The Amazing Race' Produced Season 33 Amid Pandemic (Exclusive)

The Amazing Race will officially return for Season 33 on Wednesday, Jan. 5 on CBS. The season was unlike any other though, as filming was suspended in February 2020 around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the show was able to resume filming this past summer. Ahead of the premiere, PopCulture.com spoke with The Amazing Race's host Phil Keoghan, who shared how they were able to make Season 33 happen.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Amazing Race 33 premiere: How this unusual season kicks off!

In just over one week’s time, The Amazing Race 33 premiere is going to arrive on CBS! To call this just an unusual season certainly doesn’t do it justice, given that it may be the most unusual for any reality TV show ever. What other reality shows take a year and a half off in the middle of a season?
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

The Amazing Race (2001)

This reality competition sees teams embark on a trek around the world to amazing destinations where they must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical. Only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams who are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning the race and the $1 million prize.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Primetimer

The Amazing Race Season 33 was compelling even before the pandemic hit

"The Amazing Race 33 will be a season like no other, thanks to the 1.5 year gap in the middle of the season, and the changes that followed," says Andy Dehnart. "But the big surprise is that before the pandemic shut down production, it was already a very different season. I thought I’d accidentally started watching Big Brother, because we met the teams in their homes, pretending to be surprised when they got a message saying they were on The Amazing Race, in case they missed the giant clue: the camera crews standing there filming them." He adds: "I’m watching this season with a renewed sense of appreciation for what it takes to produce the series, because of this, and remembered that back in season one, after the start in Central Park, the crew suddenly realized that the teams were ahead of them. I also wondered if perhaps it was cheaper to start this way than to assemble the cast and crew in an American city and just immediately fly them somewhere else. The more I thought about it, I vastly prefer this to what happened during season 31’s premiere: multiple challenges that became meaningless because of the first-flight equalizer."
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Why ‘Amazing Race’ This Year Is Like a ‘Mystery Tour’

As Omicron cases continue to rise drastically in the U.S., it seems impossible to imagine a show like “The Amazing Race” going through the filming process. Compared to other shows, “The Amazing Race” had a particularly difficult journey. The very premise of the show is that contestants travel all around the world to compete in different challenges in order to win the grand prize of one million dollars. Given the pandemic, filming a show like this feels like trying to make the impossible happen.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy