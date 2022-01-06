ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trial date set for driver whose wife died

myrgv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn April 4 trial date has been scheduled for a 29-year-old Laguna Vista man accused in a deadly accident that left his wife dead and his two children injured. A status hearing for Miguel Angel Dominguez was held Wednesday before 197th state District Judge Adolfo Cordova Jr., who set the trial...

myrgv.com

whopam.com

Trial date set in Hazel Street murder case

A trial date has been set in the murder case against Leon Grimes, who is accused in the shooting death of Calvin Buckner. Grimes is represented by defense attorney Ted Shouse, who informed the court they were ready to proceed to trial and looking for a court date. A date was set for June 27, with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling saying that would give him time to prepare following a different murder case set for earlier in the month.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSAW

Trial date set for woman charged in 2019 Wausau drive-by shooting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 10-day trial is scheduled to begin next month for the 37-year-old Wausau woman charged with attempted homicide for her alleged role in a drive-by shooting. Amanda Lewis remains in the Marathon County Jail on $250,000 cash bond. Police said the shooting happened July 3, 2019.
WAUSAU, WI
#Miguel Angel#Yukon
pureoldies1035.com

August trial date set for Milbank man charged in triple murder

An August trial date has been set for a Milbank man charged with murdering his brother and pregnant sister-in-law. Fifty seven year-old Brent Hanson appeared in court Tuesday. He’s been indicted by a Grant County Grand Jury on three counts of First Degree Murder and three counts of Second Degree Murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLTX.com

New hearing date set for Houston truck driver's 110-year sentence in deadly wreck

GOLDEN, Colo. — A hearing over the sentence given to a Houston truck driver, who caused a fiery wreck that killed four people, will continue next month. Today, in a virtual hearing, Jefferson County, Colo., District Attorney Alexis King said the defense asked for more time, and the court had questions for both sides, so a new hearing was set for Thursday, January 13, at 2:30 p.m. Houston time.
GOLDEN, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
txktoday.com

Man pleads guilty to raping cellmate and 4-year-old girl

A man who was being held in the Miller County jail for sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl when he tied his cellmate to a bunk, knocked him unconscious and sexually assaulted him, was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week. Charles Steven Anderson, 63, will be in his 80s...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 3 Killed In Maryland Snowplow Crash

Authorities have revealed the identities of three people killed when their car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police say Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton; Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore and Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore all died when their Cadillac collided into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Rd., on Jan 3.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY

