Sacramento, CA

Woman Shot Dead In Parking Garage In Midtown Sacramento

By Velena Jones
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot dead in a midtown parking garage near Sutter Medical Center, the Sacramento Police Department said Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened just before 4:50 p.m. at a Fort Sutter Medical Building parking garage in the area of K and 28th streets, across from the hospital.

Sacramento police said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to any nearby businesses, the community or the hospital.

“She was crying, and she was on the phone with 911,” Leslie Huerta, a medical assistant at the Fort Sutter Medical Building, said of her coworker who witnessed the shooting. “And [she said] that there was a guy shoving a woman either in or out of the car, and [him and the victim] interacted a little bit and she threatened him with calling the police.”

According to Huerta, the man pulled out a gun at that point and shot the woman.

Those who work in the building said the shooting happened as many people were getting off of work.

“We’re trying to save lives, we go to our offices and we see police all the time,” one Sutter Health worker said.

Information regarding the suspect was not released, but a search for him continues.

Mario Micheletti
3d ago

As I read this tragic news article I can't help but think of the two Sacramento city council members who opposed a federal grant to add additional uniformed officers to the Sacramento police department at a time when violent crime is up double digits in Sacramento. I can’t help but wonder if those two council members are that out of touch or is their political agenda such that they want continued criminal activity and the pain to our communities that accompanies it!

Avonlea Montague
3d ago

How does shooting someone sound like a reasonable thing to do? If not self-defense (I guess we don't know what this is yet) or defending someone else's life, PUT THE GUN DOWN. It's not worth it. You essentially take your own life and freedom, too. IMO Murder should be a mandatory life sentence. Period.

Jim g
2d ago

It is only going to get worse folks by design. Our leaders entertaining and allowing the release of over 1/2 the prison population, reduced penalties for crime, illegal aliens influx, reduced police force, etc. etc. etc.The slow march to socialism and the loss of oyr great country. The democrats ruin everything they touch in this new world of lawlessness of ours. It will only get worse, there is no turning back.

