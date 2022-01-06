ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ben Stokes injury adds to England woes on wicketless second morning in Sydney

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrPVO_0de0ao3N00

England’s hopes of forging ahead in the fourth Ashes Test fell foul of a wicketless second morning in Sydney with a dropped catch and an injury to Ben Stokes adding to their woes.

The tourists have already surrendered the urn after sustaining an irretrievable 3-0 deficit in the series but were in a promising position after restricting their opponents to 126 for three on a rain-affected first day.

But they were unable to add to their tally as 51 not out from Steve Smith and an unbeaten 39 from the returning Usman Khawaja took the score to 209 for three at lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6lGT_0de0ao3N00

Spinner Jack Leach should have dismissed Khawaja for 29, but wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and slip Joe Root were both guilty of sloppy handiwork as they combined to fluff the chance. As if that was not bad enough, England had to endure the sight of all-rounder Stokes leaving the field in pain during the very next over.

He had been bowling a barrage of bouncers in a bid to unsettle the fourth-wicket pair but the effort took its toll as he clasped his side in his follow through and immediately left the field seeking treatment.

With hopes high after a late double strike the previous evening, England walked off the field looking browbeaten once again.

After just 46.5 overs were possible on day one, play was brought forward half-an-hour to try and make up lost time. But instead, the New South Wales weather continued to frustrate as there were three separate rain breaks for passing showers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBLvR_0de0ao3N00

The first short passage of play saw England use all four of their specialist bowlers inside eight overs as the Australia duo settled in. The second saw the batting pair move on to the front foot, Smith pumping James Anderson’s first ball back down the ground as he over-pitched and Khawaja striking Leach through the infield.

Smith appeared keener than most to get off when the weather changed again, despite looking perfectly settled, and his eagerness to indulge the interruptions appeared to irk England, who declined to even leave the field during the third, and shortest, delay.

Australia were making steady progress, Khawaja cutting Leach aerially for four to bring up the 50 partnership and Smith always able to manipulate a scoring shot.

When Leach finally coaxed out an error, Buttler was not sharp enough to take the outside edge and Root spilled the ricochet as it arrived at gentle speed and perfect height. England has faced told a story of abject frustration, but that turned to anxiety as Stokes’ short-ball stint saw him injure his left side trying in vain to force the issue.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Usman Khawaja returns in style as England suffer – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 6.CricketUsman Khawaja made it another tough day for England You absolutely love to see it 🇦🇺 @Uz_Khawaja pic.twitter.com/9pX7r54bLe— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 6, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)Yes @Uz_Khawaja 👌🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) January 6, 2022Stuart Broad’s display had some thinking...
TENNIS
The Independent

Stump clipped but Ben Stokes survives to lead England’s fightback in fourth Test

Ben Stokes survived a remarkable slice of luck as he and Jonny Bairstow led England’s fightback following their latest top-order surrender in the fourth Ashes Test.The tourists appeared to be hurtling towards yet another batting debacle when the pair came together at 36 for four – Australia’s seamers dismantling their opponents with ruthless efficiency – but a wicketless second session allowed to reach 135 without further loss.Stokes, popping painkillers as he battled a side injury sustained while bowling, should have been the fifth man down for just 16 when he offered no shot to Cameron Green and saw his off...
SPORTS
SkySports

The Ashes: England's Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow could miss final Test

Stokes (left side) is awaiting results of a scan and did not bowl on day four of the fourth Test in Sydney, while Buttler (finger) and (Bairstow (thumb) have undergone X-rays. All three will bat for England if required on the final day at the SCG as the tourists look to earn a draw and avoid slipping 4-0 down in the series - but their participation beyond that remains unclear.
SPORTS
BBC

The Ashes: Best shots from Ben Stokes' half-century

Watch the best shots from Ben Stokes' half-century as England look to save the game on day five of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. REPORT: England cling on for draw in Sydney to deny Australia Ashes clean sweep. Available to UK users only. Watch highlights from every day's play...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Joe Root
Person
Usman Khawaja
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Jack Leach
Daily Mail

Sam Billings is set for an unlikely debut in England's final Ashes Test as Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow both suffer hand injuries, with Ben Stokes almost certainly ruled out of the rest of the tour after hurting his side at the SCG

Sam Billings is set to be handed an unlikely debut in the final Ashes Test in Hobart and the chance to claim his place in England's red-ball future. The Kent captain has been called into England's ailing squad, with both Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler almost certainly out of the rest of this tour and Jonny Bairstow possibly struggling with the thumb injury he suffered in making a century.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

‘Sturgeon has single-handedly devastated the Scottish hospitality industry and ruined the country’s New Year festivities’: Fury north of the border and in Wales as their fun bans continue while the English are told to party on

Scotland and Wales residents have reacted with fury after Boris Johnson gave England's New Year's Eve celebrations the green light today by opting against bringing in tougher restrictions. The Prime Minister resisted grim Omicron warnings and will instead rely on guidance to limit socialising over the New Year, as opposed...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wicket
The Independent

Battling England keep Australia at bay – day five of the fourth Ashes Test

England survived by the skin of their teeth to snatch a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney denying their rivals the chance to stay on course for a 5-0 clean sweep.A tense final day of brave resistance and frequent changes in momentum ended with England’s last wicket pairing of Stuart Broad and James Anderson facing the music together.They held on, with Anderson’s first six balls of the innings also representing the final six of the match as the tourists scraped their way to 270 for nine.Ashes results1st Test @ Brisbane: Aus won by 9 wkts2nd Test @...
SPORTS
The Independent

Big clubs make fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford hard – Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank believes fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford are becoming harder to achieve as the powerhouse clubs in England have asserted their dominance in recent editions.Wigan claimed a memorable upset victory over Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final, while months beforehand, Swansea beat Bradford in the showpiece of what is now the Carabao Cup for the first major trophy in their history.Since then only the two Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester have gone all the way in the two domestic cup competitions, and the Blues, the Gunners, Tottenham and Liverpool are in this season’s Carabao...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What you might have missed on day three of the fourth Ashes Test

Jonny Bairstow struck England’s first century of the Ashes – and ended a personal drought of more than three years – as the tourists finally showed some steel in Sydney.Responding to Australia’s 416 for eight declared, things seemed to be heading towards a brisk conclusion when England slumped to 36 for four on day three at the SCG.But Bairstow’s gutsy 103 not out, which came on a spiteful pitch and after an agonising blow to the thumb, ensured the New Year Test would be a genuine fight.Magic numberTweet of the dayShould a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England’s top order collapse in face of hypnotic attack on day three in Sydney

England’s top order was blown away again on day three of the fourth Ashes Test, staggering to 36 for four amid a hypnotic sequence of dot balls and wickets from the Australia attack.The opening session was delayed and shortened by rain, but England are becoming masters of the fast forward collapse and were once again ruthlessly exposed.Haseeb Hameed was first to go when he was cleaned up through a yawning gate and by the time lunch came the punchdrunk tourists had lost three more batters in a mesmerising spell of 53 runless deliveries.Zak Crawley echoed Hameed by having his stumps...
SPORTS
The Independent

England’s hopes of batting for a draw dwindling on day five in Sydney

Zak Crawley hit a dashing 77 but England’s hopes of batting out for a draw in the fourth Ashes Test were dwindling after losing three wickets on the final morning.The tourists resumed on 30 without loss facing a long haul of 98 overs to hold off Australia’s victory charge at the SCG, and reached lunch at 122 for three.Crawley defied expectations of an ultra-defensive rearguard, reeling off 13 boundaries in a free-flowing innings that looked as though it would deliver on some bold pre-match words.The 23-year-old averaged just 10.81 in a torrid 2021 but insisted he was capable of producing...
SPORTS
The Independent

Mark Wood and Ollie Pope toil but Australia increase lead in Sydney

Mark Wood and substitute wicketkeeper Ollie Pope did their best to keep England alive in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney but Australia swelled their lead to 271 on the fourth afternoon.The tourists were bowled out for 294 in the morning session, a deficit of 158, leaving Australia holding all the cards despite a gutsy Jonny Bairstow century.England’s task was made even tougher with the news that first-choice gloveman Jos Buttler (left index finger) and fellow keeper Jonny Bairstow (right thumb) were both awaiting the results of X-rays and would not take the field.That left Pope to answer an...
SPORTS
AFP

Newcastle stunned by Cambridge 'dream' in FA Cup

Newcastle's miserable season on the field sunk to a new low on Saturday as they were dumped out of the FA Cup 1-0 by third-tier Cambridge, while non-league sides Kidderminster and Boreham Wood also booked their places in the fourth round. Chelsea scored four times in the first 40 minutes in a 5-1 demolition of Chesterfield, while Everton avoided another damaging defeat for manager Rafael Benitez as they needed extra-time to see off Hull 3-2. England international Kieran Trippier made his debut as Newcastle's first signing since a controversial takeover by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. But the Magpies have still won only one match all season and were embarrassed by a side two divisions below them in front of a furious full house at St James' Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jos Buttler: England wicketkeeper heading home from Ashes with finger injury

England’s Jos Buttler has been ruled out the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart because of a finger injury.Captain Joe Root confirmed the news after the tourists prevented a potential series whitewash by drawing the fourth match in Sydney.“Jos Buttler is going to be going home,” Root said at the post-match presentation.“It’s quite a bad injury, so it’s a really disappointing shame for him and for the team but it’s part and parcel of playing Test cricket, sometimes you’ve got to take these things.“And the way he stood up throughout the rest of the game having taken that and put in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Burnley hoping FA Cup can kickstart Premier League resurgence

Burnley assistant boss Ian Woan has no doubt this weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie against Huddersfield can provide a useful boost for the struggling Clarets.Burnley are 18th in the Premier League table with only one win, secured against Brentford in October.The 3-1 loss at Leeds on Sunday was a third defeat in four matches for the Turf Moor outfit, who are two points adrift of safety with a game in hand over 17th-placed Watford.Woan – overseeing things in the absence of Sean Dyche after the manager tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week – told a press conference: “We’ll be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joe Root: We put some pride back in the England team with ‘small step forward’

Joe Root claimed England’s dramatic draw in Sydney had restored pride in his team and represented “a small step forward” after their Ashes disappointment.Root’s side batted for the entire fifth day at the SCG, clinging on by the skin of their teeth as they finished on 270 for nine with last man James Anderson arriving at the crease to see off the final over of the match.While the urn was already lost after three hefty defeats over 12 depressing days of action, this was a much-needed show of resilience from a side that had been widely tipped to capitulate 5-0.Three...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

421K+
Followers
153K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy