Bears at Vikings: Initial injury reports

2OB looks at the Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears, in what friend of the show, Ted Glover, calls the “Dead Man Walking Bowl”. In all likelihood, both head coaches, Mike Zimmer and Matt Nagy will be fired within 24 hours of the final whistle. There is the possibility that both have already been notified too. There are also expected changes coming at the general manager level of both squads as well. Those factors, along with players who will not be on the team next season, make a game that only determines draft position interesting. Bears QB Justin Fields is out on Covid IR so Andy Dalton will start against the Vikes. Zimmer has said Kirk Cousins will start along with all the other starters healthy enough too. They are treating this as a regular game and trying to win. Should they? This is a game full of business decisions from the owners to the players. To play hard or not, to win or not? In the same way, as with a Shakespearean tragedy, fans will see and talk about the tragic flaw(s), the tragic hero(s), antagonist(s), and catastrophe.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO