NFL

Bears at Vikings: Initial injury reports

By Christopher Gates
Daily Norseman
 3 days ago

DT Akiem Hicks (ankle) LB Robert Quinn (shoulder) DT Eddie Goldman (finger) I wouldn't get too excited about Hicks being on the list, because I'm quite certain that he'll be back to look like the best defensive player in the league just like he does every other time these two teams...

www.dailynorseman.com

Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for in the Chicago Bears' season finale, including Matt Nagy's closing act and Jaylon Johnson's coveted matchup — plus our Week 18 predictions

The Chicago Bears will close their season Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, facing the Minnesota Vikings in a game that has no playoff implications. The Bears are hoping to finish the year on a three-game winning streak but head into the weekend as 5½-point underdogs against a Vikings team that beat them 17-9 three weeks ago. With kickoff of Sunday's game nearing, here's a snapshot ...
NFL
Person
Luke Stocker
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Kris Boyd
Person
Justin Fields
Pioneer Press

Bears at Vikings picks: Win or lose, Vikings going out with a whimper

Members of the Pioneer Press sports staff who cover the Vikings forecast Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears:. Vikings 7, Bears 3: With absolutely nothing to play for, the Vikings win the most boring game ever. That will be enough for the Kirk Cousins apologists to clamor for an extension.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Bears Injury Report: Pro Bowl Return Ace Grant Goes on IR, Quinn Returns, Hicks a No-Go, More

Another day, another mixed bag when it comes to the injury report. The best news to come from what is has become known as the bane of our existence is that Pro Bowl pass-rusher Robert Quinn was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Quinn was unavailable for Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury. Now that Quinn is practicing in full, I can joke about how he deserves a breather after shouldering the load in carrying this defense in 2021. Quinn, who set the team's single-season sack record last Sunday, could add to that total in the finale against the Vikings.
NFL
#Bears#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Dt Akiem Hicks#Dt Michael Pierce#Vigil#Covid
Wiscnews.com

Vikings host Bears with no playoff stakes, coach uncertainty

CHICAGO (6-10) at MINNESOTA (7-9) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Vikings by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 6-10; Vikings 8-8. SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 62-56-2. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Bears 17-9 on Dec. 20, 2021 in Chicago. LAST WEEK: Bears beat Giants 29-3;...
NFL
247Sports

Bears vs. Vikings: 6 Keys to victory

The 2021 season is coming to an end for the Chicago Bears as we have officially hit Week 18. Chicago is riding a two-game win streak defeating Seattle in Week 16 and then at home vs. the New York Giants in their home finale in Week 17. A strong defensive performance helped the offense stay ahead of the Giants for the entire afternoon. Notably, defensive end Robert Quinn broke the Bears all-time sack record, logging in 18 sacks this season.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Bears Over Beers: Vikings and an Offseason Preview

NOTE: This was recorded on Wednesday night before the Justin Fields news hit. It appears likely that Fields will not play against the Vikings due to COVID. JB and EJ finish up their 3rd season of the podcast by quickly previewing the Vikings game and then discussing the difficult off season that lies before the Bears. There are a TON of roster holes to fill and not a whole lot of spackle. Join the guys as they crack a couple of tasty beverages one last time this season.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Two Old Bloggers - Vikings vs Bears, The Dead Man Walking Bowl

2OB looks at the Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears, in what friend of the show, Ted Glover, calls the "Dead Man Walking Bowl". In all likelihood, both head coaches, Mike Zimmer and Matt Nagy will be fired within 24 hours of the final whistle. There is the possibility that both have already been notified too. There are also expected changes coming at the general manager level of both squads as well. Those factors, along with players who will not be on the team next season, make a game that only determines draft position interesting. Bears QB Justin Fields is out on Covid IR so Andy Dalton will start against the Vikes. Zimmer has said Kirk Cousins will start along with all the other starters healthy enough too. They are treating this as a regular game and trying to win. Should they? This is a game full of business decisions from the owners to the players. To play hard or not, to win or not? In the same way, as with a Shakespearean tragedy, fans will see and talk about the tragic flaw(s), the tragic hero(s), antagonist(s), and catastrophe.
NFL
Sports
Daily Norseman

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Television, radio, streaming and more

Alrighty, folks. . .it's time for the final Minnesota Vikings game of the 2021 NFL season. As is tradition, they'll be hosting the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium, the fifth time in the last six years that the last game of the year will be Bears at Vikings. We want to make sure that you can follow along with all of the action this afternoon, so we're going to let you know how you can do that.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings-Bears: This is the Real Game of the Year

The Minnesota Vikings have officially broken the hearts of all of us wounded subjects who were hoping that this was going to be Our Year. Our Year to make the playoffs, to make a post-season run, to return to the Super Bowl after a 45-year absence, to shock the world and finally bring home the Lombardi Trophy to Frozen Tundra West. Wherever your personal line is drawn in the Post-Season Continuum—the Vikes ain't crossing it. We're on the outside looking in.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Vikings Inactives

The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings go at it to end the 2021 season at Noon (CT), and here's the list of the inactive players for today's game. (As a reminder, on game day each team can keep 48 players active, as long as at least 8 of those are offensive linemen, but if not then they can only dress 47 players.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears and Vikings: Where and What to Watch

Chicago Bears (6-10) at Minnesota Vikings (7-9) Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.. Streaming: Fox on fuboTV free subscription. Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote). National Radio: Sirius/XM Channel 381. Spanish Radio: TUDN AM-1200, FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza). The Series: The teams meet...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Bears at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Chicago Bears is ready. Minnesota can improve to 8-9 after Week 18 if they knock off the Bears. Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention. The writers at VikingsTerritory predict the Vikings will win their eighth game of...
NFL
Daily Norseman

On The Other Hand...

Like all of you, I have found watching the Vikings the past two seasons to be incredibly frustrating and sad. In 2020 the team was just downright not competitive and were all but out of the playoff chase by Week 15 before finishing 7-9 and in 3rd place in the NFC North. The Vikings were in the playoff mix a little longer this season, but they are looking at a similar finish once again at 7-10 or 8-9, depending on how things go Sunday against Chicago. But regardless, they will finish with a 2nd losing season in a row and miss the playoffs once again. Where does the blame belong? What exactly is the problem with the Vikings these past few seasons? I've been vocal on social media about my desire to "blow it all up", but I'll also admit that the answer isn't cut and dry. For every criticism we can level against Spielman, Zimmer, or Cousins, there are always excuses and other points of view to explain those criticisms away. That is what makes any potential decision to fire the current brain-trust so difficult.
NFL

