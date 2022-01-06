JV Raiders add another conference win, defeat Hoke County

ROSports File Photo of Raymond Knotts from a game earlier this season against Jack Britt.

ROCKINGHAM — Using three double-digit scorers, the Richmond Senior High School junior varsity boys’ basketball team defeated Hoke County on Tuesday.

Part of a four-game sweep by all of Richmond’s teams over Hoke County, the JV Raiders rolled past the JV Bucks 62-44.

It was the team’s first Sandhills Athletic Conference game since early December, which saw the team play several non-conference games in between.

Leading the JV Raiders with 14 points each were sophomore Jada Zimmerman and freshman Raymond Knotts. Also reaching double figures was sophomore David McNair, who tallied 10 points.

Adding 9 points in the victory was freshman Ahaiver McDonald, and sophomore Toby McInnis chipped in 5 points.

Rounding out the scoring were Keyonta Davis (4 points), Jordan Bostick (3 points) and Keidreion Crump (3 points).

Richmond trailed 14-13 after the first quarter, using 5 points each from Knotts and McNair to stay close. Both players hit one three-pointer, and McDonald added a triple early to start his scoring.

A 21-8 run in the second stanza by the JV Raiders helped shift the game’s momentum. Knotts got to work with seven more points before halftime, while McInnis netted all five of his points in the second period.

Zimmerman knocked down a pair of free throws for his first two points, Crump landed a three-pointer and both Davis and McNair added two points. At the intermission, Richmond held a 34-22 lead.

Outscoring Hoke County 12-8 in the third, McDonald and Zimmerman netted 4 points each to begin the second half. A field goal from Davis and Knotts kept Richmond ahead 46-30.

Helping close the door on the Bucks in the fourth, Zimmerman netted his final 8 points, all on field goals. Bostic and McNair each drained a three-pointer and McDonald added his final basket in the win.

Richmond (6-4, 2-1 SAC) will host another home game on Friday against Union Pines High School. Play will begin at 6 p.m. in Raider Gymnasium.