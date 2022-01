CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It could be the beginning of the end to major flooding problems on the City's south and west side. The Texas Water Development Board awarded the City a $4.75 million to help fix flooding problems on the south side. Assistant Public Works Director Gabe Hinojosa said decades of flooding problems could be relived by a big effort to dredge and contour many miles of the creek and it's banks.

