Memphis, TN

16-year-old suspect named in ‘Five Guys’ murder

By David Royer, Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWh0t_0de0ZhuF00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is charged with murder in the killing of a 17-year-old Five Guy’s employee in East Memphis .

Dajimon Payne

Dajimon Payne, 16, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony, according to court records. Police had previously said they had a juvenile suspect, but his name was not known until late Wednesday.

A judge with the juvenile court system told WREG that Payne has been transferred to criminal court on murder charges.

Contario Sevion, who was 17, was shot twice back in September near the Five Guys restaurant on Ridgeway Road. ‘

Two teens charged in shooting death of Five Guys worker

His grandmother, Carmen Sevion, told WREG Contario worked there and had been taking out the trash when he was targeted just after midnight.

Zavon Payne, 19, was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder in the death of Contario Sevion, Memphis Police said back in September.

Police also said at the time that a 16-year-old had been charged with murder in the shooting, but the juvenile suspect wasn’t identified.

Zavon Payne told officers he didn’t actually see the shooting but admitted his brother got out of his car with the gun, then he heard 10 to 15 shots.

WREG

MPD charges woman with robbing ex-boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a woman after police say she and another man robbed her ex-boyfriend. According to the affidavit, Meredith Crizer and the victim had been in an on-and-off relationship, and she slept in the shed behind his home in North Memphis. On Dec. 11, police said Crizer drove to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three facing charges in Young Dolph murder, officials reveal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police and Shelby County’s district attorney provided new details Wednesday on the suspects charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Justin Johnson, 23, also known as Straight Drop, was captured Tuesday afternoon in Indiana. Another man, Cornelius Smith, 32, was already in custody in Mississippi but was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman wanted in deadly Oak Court mall shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified a woman who is wanted in connection to a November shooting at Oak Court Mall that left one man dead and a nine-month-old injured. Officers say Samantha Bowens, 30, is wanted in connection with the shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found Jayson Hill suffering from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man charged with 33 counts of attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars and charged with dozens of counts of attempted murder and assault in multiple shootings outside an apartment complex next to the Memphis airport. Police said that Cheyenne Meadows, 22, is responsible for several shootings outside the Highland Meadows apartment complex on the 5000 block of Scenic Pines […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Warrant issued for suspect in Walgreens shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a suspect who they say is wanted for a homicide that happened at a Walgreens last month. MPD said a warrant has been issued for Gregory Morton, 50, in connection with the shooting death of Juanita Washington on Dec. 29, 2021. The shooting happened on the 3100 block […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arrest made in Frayser homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Frayser woman last week. The woman was shot and killed inside her home on Burnham Avenue around 4 p.m. last Monday. A witness from inside of the home told investigators that Roy Jones Sr. and the woman was involved in an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects wanted in Young Dolph murder captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspects wanted for the murder of rap star Young Dolph were captured on Tuesday, according to U.S. Marshals. According to the press release, Justin Johnson, 23, was captured around 3:00 p.m. in Indiana. The second suspect, Cornelius Smith, 32, was indicted on several charges including first-degree murder, according to District Attorney […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three suspects rob bank in Germantown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police responded to a bank robbery call on the 1800 block of Kirby near Poplar on Tuesday. Police said that three armed individuals entered the Bank of Bartlett with a handgun and a long gun, demanding money from the tellers. All three suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
