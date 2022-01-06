16-year-old suspect named in ‘Five Guys’ murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is charged with murder in the killing of a 17-year-old Five Guy’s employee in East Memphis .

Dajimon Payne

Dajimon Payne, 16, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony, according to court records. Police had previously said they had a juvenile suspect, but his name was not known until late Wednesday.



A judge with the juvenile court system told WREG that Payne has been transferred to criminal court on murder charges.

Contario Sevion, who was 17, was shot twice back in September near the Five Guys restaurant on Ridgeway Road. ‘

His grandmother, Carmen Sevion, told WREG Contario worked there and had been taking out the trash when he was targeted just after midnight.

Zavon Payne, 19, was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder in the death of Contario Sevion, Memphis Police said back in September.

Police also said at the time that a 16-year-old had been charged with murder in the shooting, but the juvenile suspect wasn’t identified.

Zavon Payne told officers he didn’t actually see the shooting but admitted his brother got out of his car with the gun, then he heard 10 to 15 shots.

