29-year-old woman sentenced to federal prison for fentanyl deaths of Bay Area father and toddler

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The last of three defendants in a case involving the death of a father and his 13-month-old son in Santa Rosa in 2019 has been sentenced.

United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Charge Wade R. Shannon announced that 29-year-old Leanna Zamora of Santa Rosa has been sentenced to 77 months in prison for distribution of fentanyl and her role in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy

Zamora pleaded guilty to the charges on Wednesday and joins Lindsay Williams, 32 and Shane Cratty, 26, who were also convicted in connection with the fentanyl distribution conspiracy.

According to her plea and documents submitted to the court, Zamora conspired with Williams and Cratty to supply fentanyl to 29-year-old Patrick O’Neil and his son, Liam.

In September 13, 2019 — court documents reveal that Cratty drove Williams to meet with Zamora, Zamora then sold the fentanyl to Williams, and Williams gave it to Cratty.

Cratty then delivered it to O’Neil.

Later that night or early the next morning, O’Neil and his son came into contact with the drug and died.

On December 12, 2019 — a federal grand jury handed down an indictment charging Zamora, Williams, and Cratty each with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death.

Zamora pleaded guilty to both charges.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Hon. Charles R. Breyer ordered Zamora to serve 3 years of supervised release following incarceration.

On November 10, 2021, Williams was also sentenced to a term of 90 months in prison, and Cratty to a term of 96 months in prison for their respective roles in the conspiracy.

