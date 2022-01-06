ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Richland, WA

Traffic Alert: Bombing Range Road closed, West Richland PD says to avoid hills

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPsk4_0de0ZVGP00

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Authorities are asking commuters to avoid Bombing Range Road in West Richland because of heavy congestion caused by slick roads and hazardous weather conditions on Wednesday night.

According to social media alerts from the West Richland Police Department, Bombing Range Road is being closed at the hill. Anyone traveling through the area is being asked to find a detour as hazardous conditions make it difficult to drive safely.

These dangerous weather and road conditions are impacting traffic headed north and south on the popular roadway.

Hills in the region are particularly unsafe at this time. As a result, West Richland Police warn that any road on a hill should be avoided.

Specifically, they are advising that commuters avoid Collins Road during their evening commutes.

“Patrol units as well as the roads department are working hard during this harsh weather and doing all they call to make the roads as safe as possible,” West Richland Police said in the social media post.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

REPORT: WSP responds to 50 crashes in the Tri-Cities during winter snowstorm + 36 more in Yakima County

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Driving conditions were particularly dangerous on Wednesday night when commuters across the Tri-Cities and Yakima regions traversed a downpour of snow and slick road conditions to make their way home. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the Tri-Cities were particularly dangerous in Wednesday night’s barrage of...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Richland, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Snoqualmie Pass smashes season-to-date average snowfall amount with 286″ so far

SNOQUALMIE PASS: As crews work tirelessly to clear heavy mountain snow from passes over the Washington Cascades, Snoqualmie Pass announces big snow numbers! RELATED: WSDOT: All major mountain passes likely closed until Sunday As of January 7th, Snoqualmie snow totals have far surpassed the normal amount typically received this time of year. The average winter season to date (January 7th)...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco storage facility ignites, fire damages dozens of units

PASCO, Wash. — Firefighters from across Southeastern Washington converged at the Security Mini Storage facility in Pasco this evening after dozens of storage units erupted in flames. KAPP KVEW’s Ellie Nakamoto-White spoke to City of Pasco Fire PIO Ben Shearer, who later clarified more details on Facebook Live. Two initial reports came in at 4:26 pm, leading first responders from...
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Weather#West Richland Pd#West Richland Police#The Kapp Kvew News
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: I-84 closed between Pendleton and La Grande, again near Ontario due to weather & semi-crash

PENDLETON, Ore. — Slick road conditions, hazardous weather, and accidents involving semi-trucks have closed I-84, one of Eastern Oregon’s most traveled roadways, from the vicinity of Pendleton to La Grande with additionally closures and delays spanning to Ontario on Wednesday morning. According to an alert from the Oregon...
PENDLETON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
3K+
Followers
565
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy