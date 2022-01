Growing up, I viewed failure as a bad thing. I did poorly in a class — it was a failure. I did poorly on an activity or a project — it was my mistake and my fault. It wasn’t until I got older that I realized failure isn’t always bad, and mistakes can be a tool to help discover lessons learned. Looking back at these instances, what did that failure teach me? How can I take that failure and improve to do better next time? What changes can I make? In software and data science, failure can come in many forms. Sometimes failure is missing a deadline. Other times failure is working through a bug fix that you can’t figure out by yourself.

