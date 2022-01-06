ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaders, Including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Rally For Fired Barista At The Coffee Tree

CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic leaders, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, rallied for a barista who was fired.

Last month, workers at The Coffee Tree announced they were unionizing . The baristas are demanding better pay, higher staffing and more input on COVID-19 measures.

One of those workers said he was fired after appearing in a video announcing the formation of the union.

“It’s really encouraging,” former employee Liam Tinker said. “I don’t know if it will encourage Gene to rehire me, but it’s really encouraging to have this support.”

Last month, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announced his support for the union after it filed a labor complaint against The Coffee Tree.

Rose Delaney
3d ago

It's ridiculous to have a union involved in a small business. Most of the workers are college kids and will be moving on. Why can't John Fetterman and Ed Gainey mind their own business?

NunyaBusinessNate
3d ago

Stop with all this “look at me!!!” $hit and go get another job already bro! You worked at a coffee shop for God’s sake!

Bill Shula
3d ago

FINALLY, a politition taking head on a problem that faces us all. And I thought he was just grandstanding!

CBS Pittsburgh

