Leaders, Including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Rally For Fired Barista At The Coffee Tree

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic leaders, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, rallied for a barista who was fired.

Last month, workers at The Coffee Tree announced they were unionizing . The baristas are demanding better pay, higher staffing and more input on COVID-19 measures.

One of those workers said he was fired after appearing in a video announcing the formation of the union.

“It’s really encouraging,” former employee Liam Tinker said. “I don’t know if it will encourage Gene to rehire me, but it’s really encouraging to have this support.”

Last month, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announced his support for the union after it filed a labor complaint against The Coffee Tree.