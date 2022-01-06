ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher, Chess Coach Joseph Ocol Comes To School Despite Remote Learning Vote, Says COVID Safety Measures Should Not Be Done In ‘Sweeping Way’

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — We know very few teachers showed up to school on Wednesday – but some did.

One teacher, Joseph Ocol, came to his school despite a vote by the Chicago Teachers Union to move to remote learning due to a COVID-19 surge – which prompted the Chicago Public Schools to close schools and claim the union was staging an illegal walkout.

“Of course, I agree that there has to be safety measures, but it should be done in a sweeping way – because there are schools that don’t have COVID,” he said.

Ocol, a teacher and chess coach, said he did not have any COVID cases in his classroom.

He believes he was the only teacher at his school today, and he showed up to plan and organize.

“There were no students, and I was the only teacher there,” Ocol said. “I miss my students. It’s just that this is a different situation, and I feel sad about this.”

Ocol was expelled from the union for crossing the picket line on a one-day walkout in 2016. He also came to school, and held interviews, during the 2019 Chicago teachers’ strike .

He said his focus remains on the kids.

NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
Fox News

More COVID school closures spell the end of teachers unions empire

Imagine being a second grader in a major city right now. If you entered kindergarten during the 2019-20 school year, COVID first closed your school in March, potentially offering "remote learning." As you prepared to enter first grade the following fall, you were one of more than half of students...
EDUCATION
NBC Chicago

Should Illinois Schools Shift to Remote Learning as COVID Soars? Here's What Pritzker Says

As the rapidly-spreading omicron variant fuels a surge in COVID-19 cases, calls have grown throughout Illinois for school districts to reinstate remote learning. At least two Chicago-area district - Niles Township High School District 219 and West Chicago District 33 - have shifted to online instruction, particularly due to staffing issues brought on by COVID infections and employee absences.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

No school Monday for District 300 due to Covid cases

Students in northwest suburban District 300 are getting an extra day of winter break due to Covid. A significant number of personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. The superintendent is declaring Monday January 3 an “emergency closure day”. In a statement posted on the district’s website, the superintendent said, “District staff will use January 3rd […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOXBusiness

Chicago Teachers Union demands to know how Lightfoot is spending $2B in federal COVID relief for schools

When President Biden passed the American Rescue Plan in March 2021, Chicago received $1.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief for the city's schools. Now, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is demanding to know exactly how that money is being spent after it voted to close schools Tuesday evening to go back to remote classes until the current spike in COVID-19 cases "substantially subsides." The vote resulted in classes being canceled on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Chicago Teachers May Refuse To Work In Schools Starting Wednesday Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO — Chicago teachers may refuse to work in-person in schools starting Wednesday over concern about COVID-19 spread in schools. The return to school Monday from winter break comes as the city is experiencing a record surge in confirmed cases and after parents grappled with a chaotic student testing program. Some school districts in other major cities, including Detroit, Atlanta and Cleveland, have delayed reopening or opted to start school with remote learning.
CHICAGO, IL
