Is Daniela Ruah leaving NCIS: Los Angeles leading into season 13 episode 8? Is there a serious cause for concern at the moment in regards to Kensi Blye’s fate. If you watch the promo below for the next new episode titled “A Land of Wolves,” we 100% understand the concern and then some. The rest of the team is going to need to band together in order to ensure that the character is safe, and as you would expect, that’s not going to be easy and the sense of urgency will be at a high.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO