ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown releases statement, blasts Bruce Arians and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hINO6_0de0YIzz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LdQvM_0de0YIzz00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been quiet since the drama-filled situation he was involved in during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

By now, it’s well known that Brown exited in the middle of Tampa Bay’s comeback road win. The seven-time Pro Bowler was seen taking off his jersey and gesturing to the fans as he left the field .

Following the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was no longer the member of the organization . That came after reports (likely from Brown’s camp) concluded that the veteran was not healthy enough to play and was dealing with an ankle injury.

Antonio Brown has now released a statement via his attorney announcing that he’s undergoing ankle surgery and absolutely laying into the Buccaneers, Mr. Arians included. It’s something else . It also includes some potentially earth-shattering allegations.

Related: Updated NFL Playoff and Super Bowl predictions

Antonio Brown accuses Buccaneers of pushing painkillers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gq04_0de0YIzz00
Jan 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) on the field before the game against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“Because of my commitment to the game, I relented to pressure directly from my coach to play injured. Despite the pain, I suited up, the staff injected me with what I now know was a powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has warned against using, and I gave it my all for the team,” the statement read.

Brown then went directly at Bruce Arians.

“I played until it was clear that I could not use my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities. On top of that, the pain was extreme. I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted ‘what’s wrong with you? what’s wrong with you?’ I told him ‘it’s my ankle.’ But he knew that. It was well-documented and we had discussed it. He then ordered me to get on the field. I said, ‘coach, I can’t.’ He didn’t call for medical attention. Instead, he shouted at me, ‘you’re done’ while he ran his finger across his throat.”

Antonio Brown alleges that he didn’t quit. Rather, he was simply released by the Buccaners. He also pushed back against Arians’ claim that the wide receiver never mentioned an injury during their sideline altercation. Brown also says he exhanged texts with Arians on the eve of the game in which the head coach acknowledged the injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frF8f_0de0YIzz00 Also Read:

2021 NFL Power Rankings: Dallas Cowboys plummet, Bengals and Rams climb

Antonio Brown to undergo surgery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jy2nR_0de0YIzz00
Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In his statement, Brown indicates that the Buccaneers are engaged in an “ongoing cover-up” while demanding that he sees a doctor of their choice. By not officially releasing him , the wide receiver feels that he’s being “caged.”

According to Brown, he’s slated to undergo surgery to repair broken bone fragments stuck in his ankle with the “ligament from from the bone.”

Antonio Brown attorney also releases statement

Brown’s lawyer, Sean Burstyn also released a statement on Twitter shorly after the aforementioned statement credited to the wide receiver was leaked to the media.

“Antonio Brown never faked an injury in his life. It is incredible that people are pushing false rumors that what happened Sunday was the result of mental health issues and not a well-known ankle injury. Mental health is important, but so is basic dignity.”

Read the rest of Burstyn’s statement in the thread here.

There’s obviously going to be a whole lot more on this drama-filled situation in the coming days. For now, Tampa Bay has not officially released Antonio Brown. The team also made it clear on its injury report that Brown was absent for “personal reasons” and said absence wasn’t injury-related.

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
FanSided

Former Tom Brady teammate isn’t having it with Antonio Brown comments

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, plus Antonio Brown saga takes another twist, J.J. Watt improbably returning for playoffs

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Jets#American Football#Pro Bowler#Nflpa
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Antonio Brown's statement on sudden exit and sideline incident vs. Jets I UNDISPUTED

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to release Antonio Brown and now the receiver is sharing his side of the story. In a lengthy statement his lawyer released last night that has made waves on social media, AB said that he did not give up on his team but instead, was cut mid-game. The wideout claims he was forced to play on an injured ankle. An MRI since his dramatic exit has proven that there are some broken bone fragments in that ankle. Shannon Sharpe discusses how much they believe in AB's statement.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Likely To Break Notable NFL Record On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t have much to play for this Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers. Tom Brady does, though. Brady can break another NFL record on Sunday if he’s able to complete 16 passes. In the scenario he does, he’ll break Drew Brees’ single-season completions record.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown blasts football offer he got after Buccaneers controversy

It certainly looks like Antonio Brown has no desire to play anywhere else but the NFL after his rather controversial exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his latest appearance on the Full Send Podcast–where he fired a mind-blowing rant about Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the rest of the Buccaneers–Brown also opened up about his future in football following his outburst during Week 17 against the New York Jets. To recall, Brown walked out of the Bucs after a heated moment with head coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy