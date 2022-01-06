No. 10 Michigan State tops Nebraska, runs streak to eight

Freshman Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and No. 10 Michigan State extended its winning streak to eight games with a 79-67 victory over Nebraska in East Lansing, Mich. on Wednesday.

Gabe Brown supplied 14 points, four steals and two blocks for the Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) and Malik Hall had 12 points and six rebounds. Tyson Walker contributed 10 points and five assists and Joey Hauser grabbed a team-high eight rebounds to go with three points and five assists.

Derrick Walker led Nebraska (6-9, 0-4) with 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Kobe Webster and Bryce McGowens scored 13 points apiece and C.J. Wilcher added 10.

Michigan State shot 51.8 percent from the field and outrebounded Nebraska 40-27. The Spartans had a 16-7 edge in second-chance points and overcame 19 turnovers.

Michigan State will next play archrival Michigan on the road on Saturday.

The Spartans committed 12 turnovers in the first half, yet still led 38-34 at halftime. Neither side had a lead bigger than five during the half.

Brown led Michigan State in the opening 20 minutes with 10 points — half of which came in the last 2:27 — and Walker had the same amount for Nebraska.

The Spartans stretched the lead to eight, 47-39, on two 3-pointers by Tyson Walker and another from Christie in the four three minutes of the second half.

Brown’s dunk off a Walker feed with 11:26 remaining pushed the Spartans’ advantage to 10, 56-46.

A 5-0 spurt capped by Webster’s fast-break layup pulled Nebraska within six points at 60-54.

Michigan State then went on a 12-2 run. Hall scored the first five points and Christie answered a Derrick Walker layup with a 3-pointer. Brown stole a Walker pass and scored in transition to make it 70-56 with 4:19 remaining. A.J. Hoggard’s basket finished off the decisive outburst.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: