ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

No. 10 Michigan State tops Nebraska, runs streak to eight

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhniK_0de0XpeP00

Freshman Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and No. 10 Michigan State extended its winning streak to eight games with a 79-67 victory over Nebraska in East Lansing, Mich. on Wednesday.

Gabe Brown supplied 14 points, four steals and two blocks for the Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) and Malik Hall had 12 points and six rebounds. Tyson Walker contributed 10 points and five assists and Joey Hauser grabbed a team-high eight rebounds to go with three points and five assists.

Derrick Walker led Nebraska (6-9, 0-4) with 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Kobe Webster and Bryce McGowens scored 13 points apiece and C.J. Wilcher added 10.

Michigan State shot 51.8 percent from the field and outrebounded Nebraska 40-27. The Spartans had a 16-7 edge in second-chance points and overcame 19 turnovers.

Michigan State will next play archrival Michigan on the road on Saturday.

The Spartans committed 12 turnovers in the first half, yet still led 38-34 at halftime. Neither side had a lead bigger than five during the half.

Brown led Michigan State in the opening 20 minutes with 10 points — half of which came in the last 2:27 — and Walker had the same amount for Nebraska.

The Spartans stretched the lead to eight, 47-39, on two 3-pointers by Tyson Walker and another from Christie in the four three minutes of the second half.

Brown’s dunk off a Walker feed with 11:26 remaining pushed the Spartans’ advantage to 10, 56-46.

A 5-0 spurt capped by Webster’s fast-break layup pulled Nebraska within six points at 60-54.

Michigan State then went on a 12-2 run. Hall scored the first five points and Christie answered a Derrick Walker layup with a 3-pointer. Brown stole a Walker pass and scored in transition to make it 70-56 with 4:19 remaining. A.J. Hoggard’s basket finished off the decisive outburst.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
City
Louisville, NE
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Nebraska Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Sports
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Christie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walker Pass#Spartans#Ole Miss#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy