Despite strict regulations, additive manufacturing (AM) is being used to produce mission-critical parts for aerospace at unprecedented levels. The production of legacy parts and parts consolidation are just two of the many benefits AM has enabled at scale. But how can organizations push the limits of what is achievable without being hampered by the limitations of Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM)? To answer this question and more, we've invited aerospace leaders to share their views on modern manufacturing, designing the best part possible without constraints, and how engineers can use advanced AM solutions to push the boundaries of what is achievable.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO