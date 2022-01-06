ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

California deputy DA who spoke out against vaccine mandates dies of COVID-19 complications

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, who ran for state Assembly as a Republican and had recently been vocal about her opposition to California's vaccine mandates, has died a week after telling friends she was sick with COVID-19. Ernby's death was reported Monday by the Orange...

www.10tv.com

CBS San Francisco

Newsom Sends In National Guard Personnel To Increase Bay Area COVID Testing Capacity

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — With waiting times and frustrations growing, Gov. Gavin Newson activated National Guard troops Friday to bolster personnel manning several overwhelmed COVID-19 testing sites in the San Francisco Bay Area. The announcement comes as the spread of the omicron variant continues to surge, now accounting for at least 80% of all COVID-19 cases in California. “California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives,” Newsom said in a release. “We continue to support communities in their response to COVID by bolstering testing capacity.” Under Newsom’s order...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFP

US Supreme Court appears split over Covid vaccine mandates

The US Supreme Court appeared to be divided on Friday over President Joe Biden's Covid vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with liberal justices strongly in favor and conservatives expressing skepticism. The three liberal justices on the court appeared to strongly favor both mandates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
The Independent

Supreme Court judge had ‘hazy knowledge’ of Covid guidelines before golf dinner

A Supreme Court judge has given evidence in the trial of four men accused of breaching Covid-19 regulations, saying he had a “hazy, broad knowledge” of guidelines for the reopening of the hospitality sector.Seamus Woulfe told the trial of two politicians and two hoteliers the guidelines were Government approved.The former Attorney General was appointed to the Supreme Court in July 2020, a month before the controversy over his attendance at a golf club dinner.Galway East Independent TD Noel Grealish, 55; former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy, 75; and John Sweeney, 60, and his son James Sweeney, 32, who own and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio AG: Vaccines positive, but not via government rule

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday he hopes everyone receives the coronavirus vaccine, but it should be a person’s choice, not the result of a government mandate. The Republican attorney general, who said he is fully vaccinated and had the booster, also said people...
OHIO STATE
CBS Sacramento

Governor Newsom Activates National Guard To Bolster State’s COVID-19 Testing Capacity

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that the California National Guard has been activated to assist local communities with extra testing facilities and capacity in the wake of a nationwide outbreak of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron strain. “California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives,” said Governor Newsom. “We continue to support communities in their response to COVID by bolstering testing capacity.” This new initiative comes on top of the state’s existing 6,000 testing facilities, as well as the state’s recent demand-based expansion of hours at state-operated sites and the 9.6 million tests sent to schools since early December. The news comes as Omicron continues to spread quickly over the world, accounting for at least 80% of COVID-19 cases in California. Over 200 California National Guard members will be deployed across 50 Optum Serve locations across the state, providing interim clinical staff while permanent staff is hired, increasing capacity for walk-ins, assisting with crowd control, and backfilling for staff absences, all in an effort to conduct more tests for more Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

Newsom’s Latest Fail: COVID Test Promise Is No Good.

(Sacramento, CA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is failing to deliver a promise he made to families amid rising Covid-19 cases. Newsom assured all K-12 students and school staff would have rapid, at home Covid tests before a return to school after the winter break. According to the California Department of Public Health, they sent out close to two million tests in early December. Newsom said he would purchase six million more. Officials say about half of those were delivered last week. The other half are still out there, reportedly due to delays from recent storms. As a result, millions of students and staff remain concerned as cases continue to rise.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

Kelly Ernby, Orange County Deputy DA And Assembly Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby has died of COVID-19 complications. She was 46. Ernby, who specialized in environmental and consumer law, joined the Orange County District Attorney’s Office in 2011. District Attorney Todd Spitzer described her as “an incredibly vibrant and passionate attorney.” The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby. pic.twitter.com/w0idy6sqbD — OCDA Todd Spitzer (@OCDAToddSpitzer) January 3, 2022 “Her enthusiasm was contagious and she invested every ounce of her enthusiasm into her work safeguarding Orange County as part of our Environmental Protection team,” Spitzer...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

