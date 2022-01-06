ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ethical Life podcast: Should Joe Biden have named his new dog Brandon?

Corvallis Gazette-Times
 3 days ago

Episode 29: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant and what it says about us as a nation. Next they discuss UFOs and so why many people...

The Independent

Father who said ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on call with Biden says election was ‘stolen’ and sports MAGA hat on Steve Bannon podcast

The Oregon ex-police officer who responded to President Joe Biden wishing his children a Merry Christmas by telling the president to “f**k” himself in code appears to have lied when he said he was not a “Trumper” in a subsequent interview.Jared Schmeck, a father of four from Central Point, Oregon, sparked outrage on Christmas Eve when he concluded a call between his children and Mr Biden — who was taking calls as part of the North American Aerospace Defence Command’s annual Santa Tracker hotline — by telling the president: “Merry Christmas and let’s go Brandon”.Conservatives and supporters of former...
Daily Mail

Joe's new best friend: Biden takes his new German Shepherd puppy, Commander, to his Delaware beach house despite admitting White House failure at dealing with COVID

President Joe Biden arrived in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday afternoon with first lady Jill Biden and their new German Shepherd puppy Commander at his side. As Biden guided Commander to the waiting motorcade, the rambunctious pup appeared to get the president tangled up in his leash, perhaps working off some energy that got pent up during the one hour ride on Marine One from the White House to Delaware.
Boston Herald

Peter Lucas: Joe Biden tone deaf on ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant

President Biden has to be the only man in the country who has not heard the “Let’s go, Brandon” chant. Or so Jen Psaki, his press secretary, would have you believe. It is either that or he just won’t acknowledge it, just will not acknowledge any of his failures as president, whether it was his humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan or his failure to shut down the spread of COVID-19.
KXL

Joe Biden Lies To America With A Smile On His Face

The lies of Joe Biden never stop. Today, they hit a crescendo on the anniversary of January 6th and the capitol riot. Let me focus on just two of them. He accuses rioters of killing Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. That’s just a flat out lie. The Washington D.C....
Primetimer

Bret Baier lashes out at Fox News criticism: "The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox"

Appearing on Fox News' MediaBuzz, Baier -- now considered the face of Fox News' news operation after Chris Wallace's exit -- blasted critics like Don Lemon who said Fox News should no longer be considered a news operation and shouldn't be called on at White House news briefings. “I think that there’s emotion at play, there’s an effort figure out an angle at play,” Baier said. “The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox, and see the difference between Special Report and Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Anybody who watches sees the difference.”
mediaite.com

Don Lemon Reveals Ted Cruz Asked CNN’s Alice Stewart to Go on Tucker Carlson Show to Defend Him

Don Lemon revealed that Ted Cruz called CNN commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart and asked her to go on Tucker Carlson’s show to defend him. It’s been a tough couple of days for Ted Cruz since Carlson twisted the knife as Cruz begged for forgiveness on national television for the crime of calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a “terrorist” attack.
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
