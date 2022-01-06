ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Weekend With Adele

 3 days ago

Adele Day is next Friday, January 14th! Someone Like You has a shot...

TikTok Fully Believes This Story Of A ~Backstage Affair~ Is About Ariana Grande & Jimmy Fallon

Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) A rumor on TikTok has users scratching their heads. A gossip Toker who goes by “Jane” has said an anonymous source who formally worked in public relations for a “famous show in Los Angeles in 2018,” gave her some interesting tea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hear New Music From The Weeknd, All Weekend

It’s always darkest before dawn. When The Weeknd drops new music, we play it! Hear new music from The Weeknd’s new album dawn FM all weekend on Energy 94.1! Stream it on your smart speaker or listen live here.
MUSIC
The Weeknd Album Coming This Week

The Weeknd will be releasing his new album this Friday. After playing with his fans’ emotions, the Canadian singer announced on social media that his next album, Dawn FM will drop this Friday. He also released a trailer for the album that he describes as “A new sonic universe...
MUSIC
Travis Barker Shares Rocky Drum Cover Of Adele's 'Easy On Me'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Travis Barker attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Travis Barker is making some noise online with his version of Adele’s massive hit song “Easy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Adele
The Weeknd Announces Special Livestream Experience, '103.5 Dawn FM'

RABAT, MOROCCO - JUNE 29 : The Weeknd performs on stage during the 17th International Mawazine Music Festival at Olm Souissi Stage in Rabat, Morocco on June 29, 2018. (Photo by Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Anticipation is building for The Weeknd’s latest album, “Dawn FM” which will be released this...
MUSIC
Biggest Moments In Music This Year

Entertainment Tonight looks back on the biggest moments to happen this year in music. Did they leave anything out?
MUSIC
Bridgerton Season 2 Premiere Date

Bridgerton debuted one year ago on December 25th. Fans were sad their Christmas gift this year wasn’t season 2 in their Netflix queue. Instead they announced season two will premiere on March 25th!. Do you still plan to watch even though Rege-Jean Page will not be in the series?
TV SERIES
Eminem Bought A Bored Ape NFT Resembling Him For Over $450,000

NFTs are the craze right now, especially the Bored Ape NFTs and now it has gotten even more popular as Eminem is the latest artist to purchase a Bored Ape NFT that resembles him. Eminem purchased the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for $452,000 or 125.45 Ether (ETH). “I’m living...
LIFESTYLE
#Someone Like You#Friday The 14th#Next Friday#Sin City
2022 Houston Rodeo Lineup Announced

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Khalid performs during the 2021 Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Apollo Theater on October 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) The lineup for the Houston Rodeo has been announced and it will be a star-studded event!. Starting February...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dr. Dre Could Lose Millions If Super Bowl Halftime Is Canceled

With many big events getting postponed, moved or canceled, questions remain about whether the Super Bowl halftime show can go on without a hitch. Dr. Dre is putting together a spectacular show with huge stars like Eminem, Snoop, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Dre is fronting most of the money necessary to pull off the event and it’s in the millions.
FOOTBALL
Ed Sheeran Says The South Park Ginger Episode "Ruined" His Life

South Park debuted an episode in 2005 called “Ginger Kids,” where Eric Cartman transformed into a redhead after he made fun of redheaded people. The episode is credited with inspiring “Kick A Ginger Day” and, among some, a general mistreatment of and/or disdain for people with red hair.
TV & VIDEOS
"Brilliantly Betty"

99 years and still gone too soon, this song is for Betty White. Instead of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” it’s Young Jeffrey’s “Brilliantly Betty!”
MUSIC
Cowboys Playoff Tickets

The Boys are headed to the playoffs and so are you!. Energy 94.1 is getting you into Jerry World to see the Cowboys in their first playoff game next Saturday 1/15!. Starting Monday, 1/10, listen to Brooke & Jeffrey every morning at 7:20a & 8:20a for a piece of our Cowboys Playoff Puzzle. Collect all the pieces and then call Lo Friday 1/14 at 5:20p at 210-470-5836 with the final phrase to win your tickets into the game!
NFL

