Oil falls from one-month high on OPEC+ supply plans, U.S. fuel inventory surge

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices lost ground on Thursday, easing from their highest levels in more than a month as OPEC+ producers stuck to a plan to boost production and U.S. fuel stockpiles surged amid declining demand. The global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 87 cents, or 1.08%,...

AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
OPEC
Traffic
Oil Production
Economy
Industry
Energy Industry
Gas Price
Singapore
Oil Prices
U.S. Stocks
oilandgas360.com

Oil slips from highest level in a month as U.S. stockpiles surge

Oil prices lost ground on Thursday, falling from their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. fuel stockpiles surged amid declining demand. The global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $80.17 a barrel, as of 0727 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 58 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.27 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
wibqam.com

Shell to continue $7 billion buyback programme ‘at pace’

LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday its $7 billion share buyback programme, of which $1.5 billion has been completed, will continue “at pace” despite a slowdown in fuel demand due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

$80 oil fueled by Fed, OPEC’s puny production boost

Oil appears to be on a steady climb and the fundamentals make sense. U.S. crude briefly touched the $80-per-barrel level Thursday, the highest since November. USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 56.65 -0.24 -0.42%. A signal from the Federal Reserve that faster rate hikes may be in the cards to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Rises Amid Doubts About OPEC+ Plan to Boost Production

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed amid skepticism about whether OPEC and its allies can successfully raise output as much as they intend. Futures in New York rose 1.1% to $77.85 a barrel on Wednesday. OPEC+ on Tuesday stuck to its plan to add 400,000 barrels a day next month after it cut estimates for a surplus in the first quarter. However, recent history shows the group has been severely limited in how much it can boost output -- adding just 90,000 barrels a day in December, according to a Bloomberg survey.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 2.1 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 2.1million barrels from the previous week. At 417.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of December 31, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cityindex.co.uk

No surprises from OPEC; draws in oil keep Crude buoyant

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus may have caused a slight slowdown in manufacturing activity during December according to final PMI data this week. However, that wasn’t enough to give OPEC+ pause as they increased oil output by 400,000 bpd, as expected. The unsurprised market took the hike in stride and continued to push prices of crude oil higher. There was also a large draw of 6,432,000 barrels from the API’s crude oil stock and a draw of 2,144,000 barrels of crude oil from the EIA’s stockpile. Add to that a in the Dow Jones “Industrial” Average to new all-time new highs, and what’s not to like about the price of crude oil?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Tops $80 After OPEC+ Sticks To Plan To Ease Cuts

Oil prices rose by 1% early on Wednesday, with Brent Crude topping $80 per barrel, after OPEC+ signaled confidence in oil demand through the Omicron wave and reiterated its view that the variant’s impact on fuel consumption would likely be “mild and short-lived.”. As of 10:02 a.m. EST...
TRAFFIC
wibqam.com

Growth in China’s Dec services accelerates – Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – Activity in China’s services sector expanded at a faster pace in December amid higher demand and easing inflationary pressure but continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the outlook, a private sector survey showed on Thursday. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 53.1...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

World’s biggest uranium miner says unaffected by Kazakh turmoil

ALMATY (Reuters) – Kazatomprom, the world’s biggest uranium producer, said on Thursday it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports despite unrest in Kazakhstan. Uranium prices have risen after unrest in Kazakhstan which was spurred initially by protests against fuel price hikes. Spot prices hit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

