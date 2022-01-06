ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF drops AAC home opener to Temple; Tulsa game postponed

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Prior to Wednesday night's loss, Johnny Dawkins' team had had considerable success at home this season. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Temple rallied late Wednesday night at Addition Financial Arena to escape Orlando with a 66-62 win over UCF despite a late push from the Knights led by Brandon Mahan.

UCF trailed by 4 with 2:57 remaining before Mahan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to bookend free throws from Cheikh Mbacke Diong, to give the Knights a 62-58 lead with 1:28 remaining.

Temple’s Zach Hicks responded with a 3-pointer to pull Temple within 1 before Damian Dunn hit a 3-pointer to give the Owls a 64-62 lead with 7 seconds left.

The Knights had one last chance but Darius Perry lost the ball out of bounds as he crossed halfcourt. Free throws by Dunn iced the game.

“It’s my fault,” Perry said about the turnover in the closing seconds. “I dribbled the ball off my foot. We executed the play perfectly and I just messed up.”

Perry led UCF with 14 points. Diong was the only other scorer in double digits, finishing with 12.

For Temple, Dunn scored 16 while Jahlil White finished with a team-high 17.

The Knights led by 9 points with 10 minutes remaining before the Owls pulled within 2 with 7:50 to go.

The Owls went on a 14-2 run midway in the second half.

“I thought we stopped doing the things that we did well,” UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said. “Give Temple a lot of credit, I thought they defended well during that stretch.”

“Defensively we had some breakdowns that allowed them to get some good looks and they capitalized on them,” Dawkins added.

For the Knights, it’s their second straight loss following a 12-point loss at SMU on Sunday. The Knights had beaten Temple on the road three weeks ago.

Dawkins discussed what the team will focus on in practice until they take the court again.

“Defensively, we’ve got to be better,” he said. “I thought we gave up too high of a field goal percentage for them. Offensively we have to continue to work on execution and clean up some things on the other end.”

UCF led 30-29 after ending the first half on a 3-minute scoring drought. Temple trailed by 8 at the 3:27 mark of the first half before putting together a 7-0 scoring run that began with a White 3-pointer.

The Knights were scheduled to face Tulsa on Saturday at 2 p.m. but that game has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Tulsa program, the American Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday.

The two programs have the discretion to reschedule the game.

This is the second game this year that’s been called off due to COVID-19. In December, the Knights were set to face Florida State in Sunrise but the Seminoles dealt with health and safety protocols as well and couldn’t play.

“You want to keep playing. We’ve had enough stoppages,” Dawkins said. “We’d like to keep playing games but here we go again with another week off.”

UCF will return to Addition Financial Arena to host the Memphis Tigers on Wednesday on ESPN+ at 7 p.m.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

