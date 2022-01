MARTINEZ (KPIX 5) – Across California, coronavirus cases continue to rise sharply due to the omicron variant. Experts say that a rise in cases this sharp should mean it will die down just as quickly. As of Friday, the 7-day test positivity rate was above 21%, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Contra Costa County, cases are up 153% over the past week. “Every day we’ve had 15, 20 cancellations a day,” said Candice Gliatto of Citrus Salon in Martinez. “So we’re just doing our best, trying to ride out the storm. Hopefully it is over soon.” Gliatto has been lucky,...

MARTINEZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO