ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Honda China JV announces 120,000 units-a-year EV factory

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCh1i_0de0UwRB00

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) and its Chinese joint venture partner Dongfeng Motor (0489.HK) said on Thursday they would build a new factory in Wuhan to exclusively manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) from 2024.

The factory would have a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles a year, Honda said in a statement.

Honda, Japan's second-largest automaker, is set to launch a new EV brand in China this year called e:N Series with plans to roll out 10 models with partners Dongfeng and GAC (601238.SS).

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Motor#Jv#Vehicles#Honda China Jv#Ev#Chinese#Dongfeng Motor#Hk#Gac#Ss
Reuters

Walmart gets taste of the Lotte treatment in China

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Walmart’s (WMT.N) long run in China is in danger of coming to a slow, painful end. A broader diplomatic fracas over Beijing’s controversial policy toward Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region may be translating into a steady stream of minor but draining regulatory scraps for the $400 billion retailer.
ECONOMY
New York Post

Rivian shares tumble as legacy automakers rev up EV production

Shares of Rivian briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. Rivian shares fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Rivian stock skids as legacy automakers rev up EV targets

(Reuters) -Rivian Automotive Inc's stock briefly tumbled below its IPO price on Thursday in a selloff along with other electric vehicle makers as the race for market share intensifies and legacy companies ramp up their own production. Rivian fell as low as $75.13, below its November initial public offering price...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
freightwaves.com

Borderlands: Asian firm to build $44M EV motor core factory in Mexico

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Asian firm to build $44M EV motor core factory in Mexico; Mexico requests USMCA resolution panel to settle dispute; East West manufacturing expands into Texas and Mexico; and CBP seizes fake AirPods, Nintendo consoles in Houston.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Honda Confirms Second EV Plant In China For Next-Gen Global Models

Honda has announced plans to build a second assembly plant for all-electric vehicles in China together with joint venture partner Dongfeng Motor to prepare for the expansion of its EV lineup in the coming years. The new factory will be built in the central city of Wuhan, Hubei province, and...
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

Vietnamese Company VinFast Shows 5 EVs at CES

At the dawn of automobiles, there were tremendously more brands from which to choose in America than there are today. With the rapid transition to all things electric, new companies are sprouting up faster than dandelions on your author’s lawn. Rivian, Lucid, Tesla – actually, when Tesla is the newest company in a particular group of examples, you know the landscape is changing rapidly.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Sony, Chrysler Launch EV Plans

Sony (SONY) - Get Sony Group Corporation Report plans to create an EV business this spring named Sony Mobility. The company said Wednesday that it’s thinking of joining the electric-vehicle market, and the Japanese electronics titan unveiled an electric sports utility vehicle prototype. The news came at the CES...
BUSINESS
CNET

VinFast wants to build a US battery plant, report says

VinFast is clearly on the move following reservations opening for its first two electric cars meant for sale in the US. According to the company's global CEO, Le Thi Thu Thuy, the carmaker wants to build a battery and battery cell factory locally in the US, too. The executive told Reuters in an interview published Thursday the decision comes as VinFast is moving to only sell electric cars by the end of this year.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

US: Volvo More Than Tripled Plug-In Car Sales In 2021

BEVs: 755 (up 655% year-over-year) PHEVs: 2,222 (up 25.9% year-over-year) Total Recharge: 2,977 (up 59.6% year-over-year) In 2021, the total plug-in electric car sales more than tripled to 22,820 (up 214.7%), which stand for 18.7% of the total. In California, the Recharge share is much higher - 50%. BEVs: 6,392...
ECONOMY
The Verge

General Motors claims it will sell autonomous vehicles to consumers by ‘middle of decade’

General Motors is going to sell fully autonomous vehicles to regular people by the middle of the decade, the company’s CEO Mary Barra declared during her speech at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. It was a bold claim that is sure to cause waves in the auto industry, especially as it continues to grapple with its own over-inflated expectations about the future of driverless cars.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Tesla's Model 3 was the UK's second most popular new car in 2021

LONDON — A record 190,727 new battery electric cars were registered in the U.K. last year, according to figures released on Thursday, with Tesla's Model 3 the best-selling battery electric model. The vehicle was the second most popular new car overall, according to Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders,...
WORLD
smarteranalyst.com

Sony to Launch Company to Enter EV Market — Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony Group Corp. (SONY) is looking to enter the electric vehicle (EV) market with the lunch of a new company, Sony Mobility Inc., in spring, Reuters said in a report, citing the company’s Chairman and President Kenichiro Yoshida. “With...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

270K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy