Honda China JV announces 120,000 units-a-year EV factory

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) and its Chinese joint venture partner Dongfeng Motor (0489.HK) said on Thursday they would build a new factory in Wuhan to exclusively manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) from 2024.

The factory would have a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles a year, Honda said in a statement.

Honda, Japan's second-largest automaker, is set to launch a new EV brand in China this year called e:N Series with plans to roll out 10 models with partners Dongfeng and GAC (601238.SS).

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.