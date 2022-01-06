ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doing dry January? Try these non-alcoholic TikTok drink recipes

By Cassie Sheets
Bismarck Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a holiday season of excess, cutting out alcohol can...

WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
WTAX

Dry January: What a month without alcohol can do for your body, mind

Dry January is an initiative that was started in 2012 by Alcohol Change UK to get people to see the mental, physical, and even financial benefits of living without alcohol. Now it’s pretty trendy to take part in the trend of ditching alcohol for the whole month of January, and there are some real benefits to gain from it as well. Dr. George F. Koob, the director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism says participating in Dry January can be a great way to learn more about your drinking habits, which can help you make healthier choices moving forward. He says the break can also shed light on how drinking alcohol affects your physical and mental health. In terms of purely physical results, Dr. Tyler Oesterle says heavy drinkers may find they see the biggest change if they participate, but for light drinkers, 31 days isn’t really enough to make any significant difference physically. Elective sobriety coach Amanda Kuda says that while 31 days might not be long enough to make any meaningful changes, it can be a great start for someone who is sober-curious. Kuda adds, “Dry January is a socially acceptable way to take a step back from alcohol, in a world that’s obsessed with booze.” (Yahoo)
FOOD & DRINKS
Vegetarian Times

Try These Cannabis Drinks During Your ‘Cali Sober’ Dry January

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Ok, we get it. ‘Cali Sober’ is a corny phrase. But, hey, we didn’t make it up. It’s an efficient way to describe the increasing number of people who are opting to limit or eliminate alcohol while continuing to use cannabis. Maybe that describes you all the time, or maybe it’s your approach to Dry January. Whatever your circumstances may be, you just might find that cannabis drinks pleasantly fill a niche where you might have otherwise consumed alcohol. And there are more and better cannabis drinks on the market now than ever before, taking inspiration from craft spirits, beers, and soft drinks. Read on to find some of the best.
DRINKS
Indy100

Dry January 2022: How did it start and why do some people give up alcohol in January?

As the celebrations of Christmas and New Year can be boozy occasions, each year thousands of people participate in Dry January where they give up alcohol for an entire month. It was inspired by one person’s story in 2011 when Emily Robinson signed up for a half marathon and decided to give up drinking to make her training easier and began to notice the health benefits.
DRINKS
newschain

Tempted to try Dry January? 7 things I learned when I gave up alcohol for a month

It’s that time of year again… When, following the excesses of the festive period, we atone for our sins by quitting alcohol and committing to Dry January. Maybe you’re doing it because you want to give your liver a rest. Maybe you’re on a New Year health-kick or trying to lose weight, or you’re attempting to save money during what feels like the longest month in the history of mankind.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
studyfinds.org

Which food tops the list of best leftovers? Surprisingly, it’s not pizza

NEW YORK — “What’s for dinner?” Don’t ask — over half of Americans think this question is actually one of the most stressful things they’ll encounter in a day. A survey of 2,000 people found that Americans’ weekly diet generally consists of five home-cooked meals, three leftover meals, three takeout meals, and three meals out at restaurants. Forty-six percent of respondents say they’ll turn to leftovers because it’s just easier than having to cook and 32 percent add affordability seals the deal, so they don’t have to go out and buy anything. While 72 percent of Americans identify themselves as pro-leftovers, the rest say they don’t like to eat them or never eat them.
FOOD & DRINKS
hachealthclub.blog

Six Reasons to Try Dry January

Across today’s media outlets and platforms, we are exposed to so much content about alcohol. TV shows and movies are set in bars or include characters constantly with a drink in hand. Song lyrics go on about beer or drinking to feel better. Friends, family, or co-workers tell us, “I could use a drink” after a stressful interaction. Staff at restaurants even ask if you’d like anything from the drink menu in addition to your non-alcoholic choice. Alcoholic beverages like beer or wine are portrayed as the go-to drinks for adults at home or at the bar. But, while it is acceptable to drink in moderation with a meal or when you are out with friends, it isn’t something we need to be doing all the time. In fact, many people are finding that they are happy to go alcohol-free.
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

FRESCA Is the Latest Brand That Will Be Turned into a Canned Cocktail

If you’re not down with the trend of turning beloved carbonated water/soda brands into hard seltzers or canned mixed drinks, we have some mixed news to deliver: FRESCA is the latest brand that will become a major “beverage alcohol” brand, as they say in the marketing legalese. Unlike the recent launch of something like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, and its deceptive Ranch Water, however, FRESCA’s alcoholic version will at least have the dignity of being an actual mixed drink made with real spirits. Will wonders never cease?
RECIPES
Lake County Gazette

Thinking about trying Dry January

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital issued the following announcement on Dec. 31. The coming month has become known as “Dry January,” as people give up alcohol for the month to either help with losing weight or balance the amount drinking they did over the holidays. Despite attempts like these,...
FOOD & DRINKS
myneworleans.com

Trying Dry: Dry or Semi-Dry January Tips, Tricks and Solidarity

Today is day of contradictions. It’s day two of Carnival season — the booziest time of the year — and day 7 of Dry January — the non-drinking challenge that began in the UK and went international. If you are one of the brave New Orleanians tackling an alcohol free month, I salute you! I know you can do it. How do I know? If you read this blog regularly, you’ve probably noted that, since Dry July of 2020, I’ve been alcohol free. I know you guys — it sounds outlandish to me, too! This is a gal who loves her champagne! But, I realized that I love the way not drinking alcohol feels better than I like drinking it. Thankfully, going teetotal doesn’t mean I had to give up champagne. There are some fabulous dealcoholized options out there, such as Noughty AF and Sovi Sparkling Rosé, and with a glass of that in my hand — don’t smirk, I’m serious — I’m good to go with and with no hangovers. So, if you are on the wagon this January, I’ve rounded up my past blog posts, along with other links to help keep you occupied (that’s half of the battle, really), plus offer inspo, motivation and resources.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KGUN 9

Dry January: Kick off the new year by cutting out alcohol for a month

Athletic Brewing Company is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Join many in the Dry January journey by cutting out alcohol from your diet for an entire month. But, just because you aren't drinking alcohol doesn't mean the party has to stop! Co-founder and head brewer of Athletic Brewing Company, John Walker talks about Dry January and the rise of non-alcoholic beer.
DRINKS
cititour.com

Drinks for Dry January at Temperance Wine Bar

Temperance Wine Bar [40 Carmine St] is serving up some non-alcoholic beverages to mark “Dry January.” The drinks include:. - Acid League Proxies 'Sauvage' 16: A crisp, bright, and herbal nonalcoholic white wine. - Acid League Proxies 'Nightshade' 16: A nonalcoholic dry and savory red with notes of...
DRINKS

