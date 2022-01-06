ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s next for Rep. Adam Kinzinger? Taking the fight to far-right extremism

By Tahman Bradley
 3 days ago

State Representative Adam Kinzinger’s next chapter will not be in elected politics, but the congressman announced he’s taking the fight to far-right extremism.

“To this day, too many politicians have chosen lies over truth, anger over progress, fear over hope and division over unity,” Kinzinger said.

In a new video, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a leading Donald Trump critic, vows to work full time against extremism in his party. And he’s calling out conspiracy theories, misinformation and lies.

“The 2020 election was not stolen,” Kinzinger said. “Joe Biden won and Donald Trump lost.”

GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t seek reelection

Congressman Kinzinger, who is not seeking another term in the House, serves on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“Some say it’s time to move on from Jan. 6 but we can’t move on without addressing what happened or by pretending it never happened,” Kinzinger said. “We can’t move on without taking action to make sure that it never happens again.”

The House panel probing the attack is investigating former President Trump’s role. But Trump remains popular among the GOP.

Last fall, a Pew Research poll found two-thirds of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents wanted the former president to remain a major political figure.

Pat Brady is the former chair of the Illinois Republican Party.

“Donald Trump convinced a lot of the folks in the Republican Party that this extremism is ok and the election wasn’t valid, which is not true,” Brady said. “I think that’s somewhat fading now but I think as a party we need to get back to the issues that Republicans do well on.”

Brady, a moderate Republican, hopes Kinzinger’s message connects.

Pelosi appoints Adam Kinzinger to Jan. 6 committee

“I think fundamentally most Americans are very decent people and recognize the value of our institutions, the Congress, the presidency, the constitution,” Brady said. “I think that message resonates with a lot of people.”

GOP political operatives say privately Kinzinger is going to run for something down the road and this new project may be a way for him to lay the groundwork for a presidential campaign.

WGN News

WGN News

