ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Long lines, wait times plaguing community testing clinics across RI

By Amanda Pitts
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EB1ng_0de0TwOy00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With appointments at state-run COVID-19 testing sites and at-home rapid tests hard to come by in the New Year, community clinics across the state are seeing an influx of people.

In an effort to keep up with the demand, three testing sites in Providence and two in Central Falls recently opened and are offering free, walk-up tests at various times throughout the week .

Central Falls opens new COVID-19 test site amid high demand

Ever since the community-based testing sites opened, they’ve been inundated with long lines of people waiting for their chance to get tested.

For many people, waiting in these long lines is their last resort.

The testing site at Knight Memorial Library opened at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and many people waited for hours in the rain for their turn to get tested.

One of the first people in line to get a test at Knight Memorial Library was Eric, who’s a pharmacist in the capital city. He tells 12 News that his workplace didn’t get their full shipment of tests this week.

“You can’t really find a test,” he said. “We ordered tests about a month and a half ago. We ordered 300 tests and only 10 showed up. So it’s been pretty scarce.”

McKee enlisting RI National Guard’s help as COVID surge continues

That scarcity was seen firsthand by many around 6:30 p.m., when dozens of people who were still waiting in line were turned away.

One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said library staff came outside and told them there were only four tests left, even though the testing site was scheduled to close in a half hour.

“Four people went in and they just immediately closed the door on us,” she recalled. “We were in shock at first, and then upset and wondering … why can’t you take anyone else?”

Many of the people who were still in line, including herself, had been waiting since the testing site opened more than two hours prior, according to the woman.

Knight Memorial Library Manager Gail Yallop tells 12 News they have no control over the number of tests they receive from the R.I. Department of Health, adding that they are only hosting the clinic with the supplies they’ve been given.

Yallop said they didn’t expect this turnout.

“I don’t think anyone could have been prepared,” Yallop said. “They had worked until they had used every test they had.”

“I apologize to everyone who came out and had to be turned away,” she added. “That was never our intent.”

Due to the influx of people, the library has added an additional testing day. It is now also open on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Yallop asked everyone who wants to get tested at their clinic to arrive early and be patient.

Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in RI, Mass. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Mass. State Lottery opens vaccination clinics this weekend

New Bedford, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts State Lottery held three vaccination clinics this weekend. In New Bedford, one opened at Richdale, located on Brock Ave., for anyone wanting a shot or a booster. The site remained open until 4 p.m. One woman who attended the clinic said this was her first COVID-19 vaccination shot. […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Central Falls, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Health
Central Falls, RI
Health
City
Central Falls, RI
City
Providence, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lines#Weather#Knight Memorial Library#Ri National Guard#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WPRI 12 News

Oneida County hiring part-time vaccination POD workers

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the county is hiring more part-time employees to work its vaccination PODs, including the positions of vaccinators, physicians, nurses, laborers and administrative assistants. “As the Omicron variant rages through our county, and positive cases continue to skyrocket, vaccinations and booster […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy