ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

What the papers say – January 6

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YhgDK_0de0S5OX00

The nation’s papers on Thursday concern the acquittal of the four people who toppled a statue during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, as well as the decision by Boris Johnson to do away with Covid testing rules for travel.

The Guardian, the Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph all carry the jury’s verdict in the Colston trial after the four people charged with the toppling of a statue of the slave trader were acquitted of criminal damage in Bristol.

The Times and the Daily Mail report foreign travel testing rules have been scrapped by the Prime Minister.

Metro also carries the PM’s announcement about Covid testing rules, adding that one in 15 people in England has contracted the virus.

The Daily Mirror splashes with a report the NHS is facing a “perfect storm” from Omicron as staff shortages and soaring Covid cases push the health service to “breaking point”.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims “Tory peer and bra tycoon” Michelle Mone is set to be interviewed by police over an alleged “racist text”.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports investors are discarding tech companies and piling into “recovery driven companies” such as banks, industrial groups and energy producers.

And the Daily Star carries the latest in the campaign to strip Tony Blair of his knighthood after a petition reaches 750,000 signatures.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Naomi Osaka reaches semi-finals of Australian Open warm-up event

Naomi Osaka continued her winning return to the court by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne. The reigning champion at Melbourne Park had not played since the US Open, taking a second break from the sport for mental health reasons, but has impressed this week.
TENNIS
newschain

Defence chief: Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said Russia destroying underwater cables could “potentially” be considered an act of war. Sir Tony – who is also the former head of the Navy – also told The Times in his first interview since becoming head of the armed forces that Russian underwater activity threatens “the world’s real information system”.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Drakeford accuses Prime Minister of ‘ignoring the science’

England has been accused of “ignoring the science” in refusing to introduce coronavirus restrictions by Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford as he continued his war of words with the UK Government Mr Drakeford defended his earlier comments that England was the “global outlier” in the fight against the Omicron variant.On Friday, he had launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accusing him of leading a Government which was “politically paralysed”.Speaking on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Mr Drakeford said: “I’m asked time after time why isn’t Wales doing the same things as England?I think they (UK Government)...
SCIENCE
The Independent

It’s quite hard to fail in politics, says Chancellor

Rishi Sunak said it is “quite hard to fail” in politics as he described the Government’s handling of the pandemic.And the Chancellor speaking on former political adviser Jimmy McLoughlin’s podcast, also said it is “pretty special” to have two daughters.Mr Sunak said the pandemic has encouraged civil servants to take risks and try new methods, even if those resulted in failure.“In Government and in politics, it’s quite hard to fail, right?” the Conservative MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire said.“Because when you do it’s all over the newspapers or there’s this committee, and everyone’s having a go at you...
WORLD
AFP

War of words breaks out after UK statue acquittal

Britain should resist efforts to "bowdlerise" its colonial past, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday after four protesters were cleared of criminal damage for pulling down a statue of a notorious slave trader. Johnson declined to comment on the specifics of Wednesday's jury verdict, following the 2020 attack on the statue of Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest in the western city of Bristol. "But what I would say is that my feeling is that we have a complex historical legacy all around us, and it reflects our history in all its diversity, for good or ill," he told reporters. "What you can't do is go around seeking retrospectively to change our history or to bowdlerise it or edit it in retrospect.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Daily Mail#Black Lives Matter#Perfect Storm#Covid#The Daily Express#The Daily Telegraph#Metro#Nhs#Omicron#Sun#The Financial Times#The Daily Star
The Independent

Afghanistan resettlement: Anger as relatives of British nationals already in UK to be included in scheme

MPs and charities have expressed anger after the Home Office admitted that some of the first people to be accepted under the new Afghan resettlement will be relatives of UK nationals who are already in Britain.Ministers have been accused of “breaking promises” to vulnerable Afghans currently trapped in the country, such as women, girls and religious and other minorities, after immigration minister Victoria Atkins revealed that they would not be prioritised in the first year of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).The scheme, first announced in August and set to resettle up to 20,000 people in four years, was...
U.K.
newschain

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of warm-up tournament

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn with an injury from her semi-final at the Melbourne Summer Set as she prepares to defend her Australian Open title. In a statement issued by Tennis Australia, Osaka said: “I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open.”
TENNIS
The Independent

Coroner apologises to Belly Mujinga’s family over inquest delays

A coroner has apologised to the family of railway station worker Belly Mujinga for the length of time it has taken for her inquest to be held.Andrew Walker, a north London coroner, made the remark at the end of another administrative hearing ahead of the inquest proper, a date for which has not yet been set.Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat at days earlier by a customer at London’s Victoria station.Mr Walker told the coroner’s court in High Barnet on Friday afternoon: “My deepest sympathies to the family,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Former justice secretary defends jury trials despite ‘perverse’ Colston verdict

Former justice secretary Robert Buckland has defended the jury system, despite describing the verdict in the Edward Colston statue case as “perverse”.He is one of a number of ministers and lawyers who have weighed in on the outcome, following the acquittal of four people for criminal damage for helping topple the memorial to the slave trader.Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Sage Willoughby and Jake Skuse elected to be tried by jury.None of them denied involvement in the incident on June 7 2020, but claimed the presence of the statue was a hate crime and it was therefore not an offence to...
LAW
Deadline

International Insider: The Year Ahead; Kim Mi-soo Remembered; Netflix Ratings Bonanza; Turness To BBC News

Afternoon subscribers and a very happy new year. 2022 is only a few days old but we’re back with the biggest stories of the week and some more long-term stuff to look out for.  The Year Ahead  Round-ups: As 2021 was drawing to a close, the Deadline international team was beavering away forecasting the storylines that will dominate the 2022 agenda. On what’s been a quiet first week back, Insider can take you through some of the biggest stories we think will be hitting your inboxes over the coming 12 months, along with some of the major projects. Emerging markets: First up, Tom’s feature...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

PM recognises ‘terrible toll’ as official Covid death total passes 150,000

Boris Johnson recognised the “terrible toll” of coronavirus on the UK after official figures showed more than 150,000 people have now died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.A scientist advising the Government said the total passed on Saturday, when an additional 313 deaths were announced, was an “absolute tragedy” made worse because “many of them were avoidable if we had acted earlier in the first and second wave”.With a total of 150,057 deaths by that way of measuring, the UK became the seventh country to pass the milestone, following the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.But separate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Dominic Cummings is still trying to get rid of the prime minister

Dominic Cummings, who modestly tells us that he only ever wanted to be called “assistant to the prime minister”, has resumed his attempt to force his former boss from office. He won’t succeed this time, either – but he may get him in the end.He tried to bring Boris Johnson down in May last year, when he gave evidence for seven hours to the health and science select committees. It was an attempt to hold the public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic in a single day on terms as unfavourable to Johnson as possible.It failed miserably because,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson has learnt nothing from the North Shropshire by-election – my first days in parliament proved it

This week I arrived in parliament as a Liberal Democrat MP. It was the first time I had been to Westminster since winning the by-election in North Shropshire, a constituency held by the Conservative Party since 1832.The result has been described by many as a “shock” and “totally unexpected”. Yet when you heard the anger and frustration that I heard on the doorstep each day, the result should have shocked nobody.I spoke to hundreds of people during the campaign, each with their own story of dismay at a Conservative government which has totally ignored them and their daily concerns....
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM makes ‘humble, sincere apology’ over failing to reveal flat refurb messages

Boris Johnson has apologised after his ministerial standards adviser condemned his failure to disclose messages he exchanged with a Tory peer over the funding of the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.In a letter, the prime minister said he was “sorry that the Office of Independent Adviser has been put in this position” and that he could “only repeat the humble and sincere apology” he had already offered Lord Geidt.Mr Johnson said he did not have access to his previous mobile phone, from which the messages had been sent, and “did not recall the message exchange”.But he said: “A...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy