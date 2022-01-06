US becomes world's top exporter of liquified natural gas

What Are the Differences Between Raw, Compressed, and Liquefied Natural Gas?. Decades ago, the fossil fuel industry figured out how to transport gas by ocean liner, in its quest to open markets beyond the domestic U.S. pipeline network. Its trick—liquefying natural gas—was a boon for energy companies, but it’s been bad for the rest of us. Liquefied natural gas isn’t just the same climate-destroying energy source in a different state of matter—it’s actually worse than ordinary gas. The energy required to chill, ship, and regasify the fossil fuel makes it far more carbon-intensive and increases the potential for leakage of dangerous methane. In addition, locking in this fossil fuel for the coming decades, through massive, long-term infrastructure projects, could make it impossible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO