ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

US becomes world's top exporter of liquified natural gas

By Charles Riley, CNN Business
WYFF4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is now the world's leading exporter of liquified natural gas as Europe's energy crisis and shortages in China send demand for American shipments soaring. LNG exports from the United States topped 7.7 million tons in December, according to ship-tracking data from ICIS LNG Edge, narrowly edging out rival...

www.wyff4.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Energy crisis: What can the government do to reduce soaring gas and electricity bills?

UK electricity and gas prices are set to soar this spring after regulator Ofgem revises its energy price cap in February.The cap, which sets the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer in the UK per year, is due for its bi-annual review and is being tipped by experts to increase dramatically from £1,277 to as much as £1,995.A response to climbing wholesale gas prices around the world, driven by increased demand and reduced imports to Europe, the review will be announced on 7 February and implemented from 1 April, potentially placing tens of thousands of households...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. The country is also the second largest oil producer in the OPEC+ group of top oil producers, behind Russia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquified Natural Gas#Natural Gas Prices#Gas Pipeline#Shale Gas#American#Icis Lng Edge#Lng#Russian#Nord Stream 2#The European Union#Reuters
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Exxon makes two new oil discoveries off Guyana coast

Jan 5 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N), the largest U.S. oil producer, said on Wednesday it had made two new discoveries in the Stabroek Block off Guyana's coast, one of its top bets for production growth this decade. Guyana has been the scene of the world's biggest offshore discoveries in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Asia’s developing economies joining global hunt for natural gas

SINGAPORE (Jan 6): The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure. Indian Oil Corp and Gujarat State Petroleum Corp have recently bought spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas after being absent from the market for months, according to traders. Indonesia — a major exporter — has asked its gas producers to prioritise local customers, while Thailand and Bangladesh are also seeking prompt LNG shipments via tenders released in the last few days.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Qatar
Country
China
Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia to 3-month low

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has cut February's official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its Arab light crude to plus $2.20 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude. The February OSP to Asia for the Arab light grade is the lowest in three months.
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

Natural Gas Gains 47% in 2021: Will It Climb Further in 2022?

Natural gas prices rose 4.8% on the last trading day of 2021 to settle at $3.73 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), notching the biggest annual gain in five years. To be precise, the fuel closed out 2021 with a rise of some 47% — its best 12-month performance since 2016 — supported by higher cooling demand in the summer months, hurricane-related disruption in supplies, and a strong liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export trend.
TRAFFIC
ihsmarkit.com

Brazil’s gas market after reform: Exploring the opportunities for natural gas in the industrial sector

In April 2021, the Brazilian president signed the "New Gas Law," a milestone in the country's efforts to promote competition and vertical unbundling. Since then, several developments continue to shape the gas market landscape: more producers sign contracts with local distribution companies (LDCs), additional LNG regasification terminals reach the final investment decision (FID) stage, and a new offshore pipeline is expected to come online soon.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US becomes top LNG exporter for first time: press

US LNG production has surpassed that of Qatar. The US became the world's biggest exporter of LNG in December, thanks to a surge in supplies to Europe, Bloomberg reported on January 4. Production at US liquefaction facilities surpassed that at terminals in Qatar, due to a growth in shipments from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Gas deliveries to US LNG export facilities flow full tilt into 2022

Natural gas deliveries to U.S. LNG export terminals reached record levels in the closing weeks of 2021, averaging 11.8 Bcf/d in December as the LNG facilities ramped up to meet surging demand in Europe and Asia. Total feedgas deliveries to the six major operating U.S. LNG export facilities hit a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Amending Japan’s beef safeguard is crucial to US beef exports

Amending Japan’s beef safeguard is crucial to US beef exports. The US Meat Export Federation says there are several reasons the US Trade Representative’s office needs to make progress on Japan’s safeguard threshold for imports of US beef. President and CEO Dan Halstrom says one of those...
AGRICULTURE
oilandgas360.com

Germany, Austria blast EU’s “greenwashing” of natural gas projects

(Bloomberg) –Germany and Austria came out strongly against the European Union proposal to classify some natural-gas and nuclear projects as sustainable investments, with both countries accusing the bloc of “greenwashing.”. In Berlin, the Greens — who joined Germany’s new ruling coalition following September’s election — criticized the regulatory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101.9 KELO-FM

Czechs want tweaks to nuclear and gas conditions in EU green plan

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic will seek allies to change conditions for the inclusion of gas and nuclear power projects in the European Union’s hotly-debated green investment plan. In a proposal on Dec. 31, the EU Commission included gas and nuclear investments in new guidelines to finance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NRDC

Liquefied Natural Gas 101

What Are the Differences Between Raw, Compressed, and Liquefied Natural Gas?. Decades ago, the fossil fuel industry figured out how to transport gas by ocean liner, in its quest to open markets beyond the domestic U.S. pipeline network. Its trick—liquefying natural gas—was a boon for energy companies, but it’s been bad for the rest of us. Liquefied natural gas isn’t just the same climate-destroying energy source in a different state of matter—it’s actually worse than ordinary gas. The energy required to chill, ship, and regasify the fossil fuel makes it far more carbon-intensive and increases the potential for leakage of dangerous methane. In addition, locking in this fossil fuel for the coming decades, through massive, long-term infrastructure projects, could make it impossible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

NS2 Ready for Gas Exports

'Nord Stream 2 is ready for operations,' Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Gazprom PJSC has finished preparing the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline for natural gas exports to Europe, yet actual deliveries depend on how quickly regulators grant the project approval amid souring relations between Russia and Western nations. “Nord...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy