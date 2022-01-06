ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Doing dry January? Try these non-alcoholic TikTok drink recipes

By Cassie Sheets
madison
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a holiday season of excess, cutting out alcohol can...

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic#Holiday Season#Drink Recipes#Food Drink
WTAX

Dry January: What a month without alcohol can do for your body, mind

Dry January is an initiative that was started in 2012 by Alcohol Change UK to get people to see the mental, physical, and even financial benefits of living without alcohol. Now it’s pretty trendy to take part in the trend of ditching alcohol for the whole month of January, and there are some real benefits to gain from it as well. Dr. George F. Koob, the director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism says participating in Dry January can be a great way to learn more about your drinking habits, which can help you make healthier choices moving forward. He says the break can also shed light on how drinking alcohol affects your physical and mental health. In terms of purely physical results, Dr. Tyler Oesterle says heavy drinkers may find they see the biggest change if they participate, but for light drinkers, 31 days isn’t really enough to make any significant difference physically. Elective sobriety coach Amanda Kuda says that while 31 days might not be long enough to make any meaningful changes, it can be a great start for someone who is sober-curious. Kuda adds, “Dry January is a socially acceptable way to take a step back from alcohol, in a world that’s obsessed with booze.” (Yahoo)
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Dry January 2022: How did it start and why do some people give up alcohol in January?

As the celebrations of Christmas and New Year can be boozy occasions, each year thousands of people participate in Dry January where they give up alcohol for an entire month. It was inspired by one person’s story in 2011 when Emily Robinson signed up for a half marathon and decided to give up drinking to make her training easier and began to notice the health benefits.
DRINKS
newschain

Tempted to try Dry January? 7 things I learned when I gave up alcohol for a month

It’s that time of year again… When, following the excesses of the festive period, we atone for our sins by quitting alcohol and committing to Dry January. Maybe you’re doing it because you want to give your liver a rest. Maybe you’re on a New Year health-kick or trying to lose weight, or you’re attempting to save money during what feels like the longest month in the history of mankind.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
studyfinds.org

Which food tops the list of best leftovers? Surprisingly, it’s not pizza

NEW YORK — “What’s for dinner?” Don’t ask — over half of Americans think this question is actually one of the most stressful things they’ll encounter in a day. A survey of 2,000 people found that Americans’ weekly diet generally consists of five home-cooked meals, three leftover meals, three takeout meals, and three meals out at restaurants. Forty-six percent of respondents say they’ll turn to leftovers because it’s just easier than having to cook and 32 percent add affordability seals the deal, so they don’t have to go out and buy anything. While 72 percent of Americans identify themselves as pro-leftovers, the rest say they don’t like to eat them or never eat them.
FOOD & DRINKS
Paste Magazine

FRESCA Is the Latest Brand That Will Be Turned into a Canned Cocktail

If you’re not down with the trend of turning beloved carbonated water/soda brands into hard seltzers or canned mixed drinks, we have some mixed news to deliver: FRESCA is the latest brand that will become a major “beverage alcohol” brand, as they say in the marketing legalese. Unlike the recent launch of something like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, and its deceptive Ranch Water, however, FRESCA’s alcoholic version will at least have the dignity of being an actual mixed drink made with real spirits. Will wonders never cease?
RECIPES
Lake County Gazette

Thinking about trying Dry January

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital issued the following announcement on Dec. 31. The coming month has become known as “Dry January,” as people give up alcohol for the month to either help with losing weight or balance the amount drinking they did over the holidays. Despite attempts like these,...
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One of Coke's most-popular sodas is becoming a boozy beverage

Coca-Cola is tapping into the canned cocktail craze with a boozy version of its Fresca soda. In a partnership between Corona brewer Constellation Brands and Coke, the companies will launch Fresca Mixed, a spirit-based cocktail, later this year. Fresca is the second non-alcoholic drink owned by Coke to be turned...
RECIPES
myneworleans.com

Trying Dry: Dry or Semi-Dry January Tips, Tricks and Solidarity

Today is day of contradictions. It’s day two of Carnival season — the booziest time of the year — and day 7 of Dry January — the non-drinking challenge that began in the UK and went international. If you are one of the brave New Orleanians tackling an alcohol free month, I salute you! I know you can do it. How do I know? If you read this blog regularly, you’ve probably noted that, since Dry July of 2020, I’ve been alcohol free. I know you guys — it sounds outlandish to me, too! This is a gal who loves her champagne! But, I realized that I love the way not drinking alcohol feels better than I like drinking it. Thankfully, going teetotal doesn’t mean I had to give up champagne. There are some fabulous dealcoholized options out there, such as Noughty AF and Sovi Sparkling Rosé, and with a glass of that in my hand — don’t smirk, I’m serious — I’m good to go with and with no hangovers. So, if you are on the wagon this January, I’ve rounded up my past blog posts, along with other links to help keep you occupied (that’s half of the battle, really), plus offer inspo, motivation and resources.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Glam.com

The Benefits Of Doing A Dry January

Come January, many people are saturated from the drinking that comes with the holiday parties and get-togethers. Odds are at some point during the 2021 holiday season, you experienced a harsh hangover from too much champagne, eggnog, and other festive cocktails, leading you to say to yourself, “I’m never drinking again.” In comes the Dry January trend to help ring in the New Year by putting a brake on alcohol consumption for the whole month. And as it turns out, there are more benefits to a dry January than hangover-free mornings. Research shows that a month-long respite from alcohol can significantly benefit one’s mental and physical health. We turned to NYC neuropsychologist, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, for insight into the benefits of taking a month-long, booze-free challenge. Here she outlines some of the benefits of a dry January.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
triathlete.com

Treat Yourself to These Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Recipes

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. Maybe you treat yourself to a fancy martini after a long weekend of training, or maybe your reward is a beer in the shower; we don’t judge. But here’s a secret many athletes don’t know about alcohol—you don’t need it in your drink to make it feel special. Drinks can be just as fun and rewarding without the hard stuff.
RECIPES
KIX 105.7

When Dry January May Indicate You Have A Bad Relationship With Alcohol

I always smile and shake my head when the boozier of my friends decide that what they need to do to give their liver a rest is partake in Dry January. It's comical to me when for the next eleven months I'll see them regularly posting the booze they bought, the liquor they plan to drink, and the Pedialyte they plan on drinking while nursing that morning-after hangover. It makes me wonder if you have to give up booze for a whole month to give your body a break, maybe you need to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol.
DRINKS
cititour.com

Drinks for Dry January at Temperance Wine Bar

Temperance Wine Bar [40 Carmine St] is serving up some non-alcoholic beverages to mark “Dry January.” The drinks include:. - Acid League Proxies 'Sauvage' 16: A crisp, bright, and herbal nonalcoholic white wine. - Acid League Proxies 'Nightshade' 16: A nonalcoholic dry and savory red with notes of...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy