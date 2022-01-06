Search for missing north Georgia woman with dementia continues, police searching for witnesses
CLEVELAND, Ga. — A woman suffering from dementia has been missing for nearly a week in north Georgia.
Mattie Usher Mizell, 69, was last seen at 1 p.m. on January 1 at a Cleveland, Ga. apartment, police say.
Police say they have had ground crews and helicopters searching areas near her last known locations and waterways.
Investigators say Mizell may have gone to Babyland General Hospital on NOK Drive in Cleveland on January 1. They would like to speak with people who visited Babyland between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on January 1.
They are also searching for the driver of a copper/orange/red pickup truck seen on surveillance footage at the hospital. They believe the driver may have seen Mizell.
She is described as being 5′3″ and approximately 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on where she may be found is asked to contact police at 706-348-7078.
