Henderson County Schools will be closed Friday

UPDATE : Henderson County Schools has announced it will be closed Friday as well. This will again be considered a snow day with no NTI required. Childcare will again be available at Childcare for HCS students will be available at Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center, Bend Gate Elementary and East Heights Elementary School; those locations close at 5 p.m.

HENDERSON, Ky. — Henderson County Schools will be closed on Thursday due to expected inclement weather.

According to an email sent out by HCS, the day off will be considered a snow day, with no NTI (non-traditional instruction) work from home required. A makeup day is scheduled for Feb. 21; the school calendar originally designated that date as a holiday for Presidents' Day.

Childcare for HCS students will be available at Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center, Bend Gate Elementary and East Heights Elementary School.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah predicts a "likely" chance of snowfall in Evansville and Henderson starting early Thursday morning and lasting through late afternoon. An inch-and-a-half of snow is possible. Temperatures are expected to drop from the upper 30s on Wednesday evening to low 20s by Thursday morning, before cascading into the low teens and possibly single digits on Friday.

Ray Couture of the Evansville Courier & Press contributed to this report.

